Goliath Acquires Crazy Aaron's® in Global Deal

Proprietary formulas and fan-favorite lines to accelerate under new ownership

HATTEM, Netherlands, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Goliath has acquired Crazy Aaron's®, home of the original Thinking Putty®, Land of Dough®, and Slime Charmers®.

The move builds on Goliath's previously announced European distribution partnership with Crazy Aaron's, evolving a regional alignment into a worldwide growth platform under Goliath's leadership.

"We're very proud to have Crazy Aaron's join the Goliath Group," said Jochanan Golad, CEO of Goliath. "Aaron Muderick is an inspiring, creative & thoughtful leader who has built something very special: a brand that has grown from specialty into mass market, with well-known, high-quality product. We can confidently say that Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty is the #1 putty product on the market today, giving joy to millions of fans every year."

"Since day one I've chased that 'I have to touch this' feel for putty," said Aaron Muderick, Founder & Executive Chairman of Crazy Aaron's®. "Partnering with Goliath means more opportunities to invent, to delight, and to introduce remarkable toys into more hands around the world."

Crazy Aaron's will operate as its own division under Goliath, continuing to develop breakthrough formulas and fresh themes for fans from its brand headquarters in Philadelphia. As the brand scales, Goliath and Crazy Aaron's® are excited to collaborate more closely across R&D, innovation, and international markets.

The acquisition advances Goliath's expansion into new toy categories, building on the company's previously announced move into toys. "As we continue our expansion, Crazy Aaron's perfectly aligns with our strategy. Building on the success of TOTY-nominated Jelly Blox and Clickeez, our newest collectible, this reinforces Goliath's position in sensory and collectible play across global retail," said Brian Weiss, President of Goliath North America and Global Toys.

About Goliath Group

Goliath, one of the largest global family-owned games manufacturer, has been home to some of the toy and game industry's top-selling and family-favorite titles for over 40 years. Flagship games such as Sequence, Gooey Looey, The Floor is Lava, and Pop! The Pig are enjoyed by families worldwide. The company's portfolio also includes licensed titles like Bluey and Murdle, along with innovative & category-bending toys like Jelly Blox & Clickeez. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Goliath operates in 15 offices around the globe, including five innovation centers dedicated to creating the next must-have product in play. To learn more about Goliath, visit us at www.goliathgames.com.

About Crazy Aaron's® A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's® has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Aaron Muderick, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder for people of all ages! Crazy Aaron's®, known for having the best putty on Earth—Thinking Putty®—also offers other amazing products to captivate every sensory desire, including Slime Charmers®, Land of Dough®, and Pinchies®. Crazy Aaron's® products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA.

