ClickFox, Inc. Announces Latest Investment Led by Arrowroot Capital

Arrowroot joins the Journey Science movement and shares in the ClickFox vision: that everything should be connected into a Journey to tell the stories hidden in the data. With unique expertise in diverse data sources, and adoption by some of the most advanced and innovative companies, ClickFox positioned itself to deliver the most intelligent dataset for analytic purposes. Arrowroot witnessed first-hand the impact ClickFox Journey Analytics technology has delivered across Global Financial Services, Utilities, Insurance, Retail, and Telecom clients.

"ClickFox has delivered the first true Journey Analytics product, that we have seen, with a global impact through the lens of the consumer," said Matthew Safaii, Arrowroot Capital's Founder and Managing Partner. "What better way to understand the positives and negatives across a business than through the Journeys that lead to those results?"

"Arrowroot demonstrated the same care and passion as all of us at ClickFox by personally interviewing ClickFox clients one by one, proving that they will be a great partner to our clients and to ClickFox," said Marco Pacelli, ClickFox CEO. "They invested the time to learn from our clients and share in our vision. Seldom do we see this dedication by investors in the technology world. ClickFox could not ask for a better partner."

Through partnership with Arrowroot, ClickFox plans to further scale across additional vertical markets and to productize additional business use cases, making Journey Analytics a global standard in illuminating the true value in data.

About ClickFox, Inc.

ClickFox, Inc., The Journey Company, offers a one-of-a-kind platform that connects data from ANY source into sequential journeys over time, allowing the business to analyze and syndicate connected journeys. Analyzing customer, patient, employee, and device journeys has proven to be the most effective way to make informed business decisions and surface tangible opportunities from big data. By leveraging ClickFox's proprietary journey algorithms and Journey Science approach, Fortune 500 clients have gained insights leading to significant customer experience improvement and billions in cost savings and revenue growth. Learn more at www.clickfox.com.

About Arrowroot Capital

Arrowroot Capital is a global growth equity firm based in Santa Monica, CA focused on minority, majority, and buyout investments in B2B software companies. The firm serves as a catalyst for growth-related initiatives by partnering with management and leveraging its deep enterprise software expertise to deliver meaningful, tangible value. Arrowroot targets initial equity investments in the range of $5 million to $25 million, and has the flexibility to pursue larger opportunities as well as a broad range of transaction types. Arrowroot also targets add-on acquisitions for its portfolio companies with a wider range of size and general criteria. Learn more at www.arrowrootcapital.com.

