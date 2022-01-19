ClickFunnels Payment Processing Alternatives to Stripe are a Renewed Focus for Gateway Funnel Pros in 2022

WINDHAM, Maine, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a US-based high-risk payment processor, has renewed its focus on Stripe-alternative payment gateways for ClickFunnels entrepreneurs in 2022.

According to Alex Roy, Gateway Funnel Pros' founder, there is one core factor that drives their focus. "We decided early on that helping ClickFunnels entrepreneurs was going to be a focus of our business. Even before ClickFunnels' co-founder Russell Brunson was kind enough to give me a direct shout-out from the stage at the first Funnel Hacking Live event in Las Vegas in 2015, we had already decided that assisting businesses that were a fit for ClickFunnels – but were not a fit for Stripe – would be one of our main services. As we move into 2022, the team and I have decided to circle back to that original goal and do everything in our power to help ClickFunnels entrepreneurs who need a Stripe alternative in order to process credit cards within ClickFunnels. We have streamlined our systems, our support, and our processes to better serve ClickFunnels users looking for a payment gateway alternative in 2022."

ClickFunnels is an all-in-one website builder and marketing funnel platform designed to convert website visitors into paying customers. For most entrepreneurs selling lower-risk products, ClickFunnels' native Stripe payment gateway works seamlessly. Conversely, it can be tough to accept payments online, even when using exceptional solutions like ClickFunnels, when you sell supplements, online coaching, or other, quote-unquote, "tricky products." Since its inception, Gateway Funnel Pros has focused on this need, and the team's renewed focus on finding Stripe alternatives for ClickFunnels users who need one means that the systems and processes required to process credit cards within ClickFunnels, including one-click upsells, are honed and streamlined for 2022.

Prohibited products, high-risk payment gateway integrations, and merchant account volume cap limitations caused by standard payment processing choices are all factors that ClickFunnels businesses must consider. Because of these many moving parts, Gateway Funnel Pros' choice to focus on Stripe payment gateway alternatives, for the businesses that need them, makes Gateway Funnel Pros unique in 2022.

Based on the number of online business owners that are either declined by or shut down by standard payment gateways due to their services or product line, Gateway Funnel Pros has determined that focusing on Stripe payment gateway alternatives for ClickFunnels in 2022 will best serve not only their business needs, but also those of the ClickFunnels entrepreneurs that need payment gateway alternatives.

Gateway Funnel Pros' website promotes their long-standing relationship with ClickFunnels and their deep familiarity with its site-building and payment-processing capabilities in addition to Stripe – which is the standard payment gateway.

Online high-risk businesses are sometimes unable to use a Stripe payment gateway because of Stripe's prohibited use categories, which include many dietary supplements, debt collection businesses, financial coaching businesses, smoking paraphernalia, tactical items, and multi-level marketing companies. These restrictions are clearly laid out in Stripe's terms but often overlooked by new entrepreneurs looking to get set up quickly.

The ability to seamlessly support Stripe payment gateway alternatives quickly, and to preserve essential ClickFunnels features like one-click upsells, is essential, Alex Roy says. "Our high-risk credit card processing solutions are both focused and flexible. By combining high-risk credit card processing with a ClickFunnels-compatible payment gateway, we can help ClickFunnels users safely store customer data, process recurring payments, and give them the added benefit of our deep knowledge and relationship with ClickFunnels payment gateways."

With high-risk credit card processing in place, fully integrated with both a payment gateway and ClickFunnels, entrepreneurs can process credit cards for high-risk categories without fear of having their money held or their payment processing shut down.

As ClickFunnels continues to grow, improve, and change over time, the need for stable, affordable, ClickFunnels-compatible high-risk credit card processing is set to grow as well. Gateway Funnel Pros' flexible, yet focused, approach to Stripe payment gateway alternatives brings additional choices and stability to American entrepreneurs.

