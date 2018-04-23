ClickHouse Experiencing Explosive Growth in EU, US and Asia in Q1 2018

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Altinity, a leading service provider for ClickHouse, today announced explosive 10x quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q1 2018 for its ClickHouse services. The spike in demand for ClickHouse Support mirrors the trend of companies increasingly relying on ClickHouse as a solution for their data analytics and data warehousing needs.

Global Growth in All Geographic Regions

ClickHouse - Open Source Column-Oriented Database Management System for Real-Time Analytical Data Reporting

"With growing interest in IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies in industries like Manufacturing, Telecoms, Finance, Web Analytics, AdTech, Internet services, we find companies are increasingly turning to open source data analytics technologies and especially ClickHouse that offers significantly lower cost of ownership compared to proprietary solutions, but at the same time provides unmatched performance and scalability," said Mindaugas Zukas, Altinity's co-founder and CEO. "As pioneers in ClickHouse Support, Consulting and Training services, we are excited about this momentum as our offering continues to attract more and more companies that need to deploy cutting-edge ClickHouse database technology faster and have a reliable support partner."

Leading brands across industries are contacting Altinity to get help evaluating ClickHouse, organize Training for their engineering and operations teams, and long-term 24/7 support.

"We are seeing companies from variety of industries in Europe, USA and Asia adopting ClickHouse for their Big Data Analytics use cases," said Alexander Zaitsev, CTO and co-founder of Altinity. "ClickHouse is a unique product, very scalable and fast, many companies instantly recognize its potential. But being special purpose DBMS it has a lot of specifics, so the proper implementation may not be an easy walk. Our mission is to make it easier for everybody to adopt, use, and to benefit from ClickHouse."

ClickHouse – Data Analytics Technology at the Cutting Edge

ClickHouse is an open source analytic database management system developed by Yandex. It powers multiple petabytes of data in Yandex and is a core technology of Yandex.Metrica – one of the biggest web-analytics platforms in the world. In June 2016 Yandex released ClickHouse as an open source product, continuing to be the major contributor. Since then multiple companies deployed ClickHouse as their analytics platform often replacing popular vendor solutions.

Alexey Milovidov, Head of ClickHouse development team, Yandex, said, "We are excited to see growing recognition of ClickHouse and continue to add new features to satisfy demands of ClickHouse community. With our partner's Altinity consulting and support services, ClickHouse can be easily adopted and operated by any company. Altinity is built by database technology professionals, who have a deep knowledge and expertise in designing and managing ClickHouse solutions, and we always recommend them to anybody who needs help with our product."

About Altinity

Altinity is the leading service provider for ClickHouse – an open-source column-store analytic database. Altinity helps customers around the world take advantage of the cutting-edge technology for managing and analyzing extremely large volumes of data without expensive license costs. Altinity provides 24/7 ClickHouse Support, Training, and Professional Services. Visit altinity.com or follow us @AltinityDB. For more information, please contact info@altinity.com.

