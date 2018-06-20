ClickSoftware Demonstrates Increased Efficiency Through Field Service Management Capabilities at World Gas Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced it will be exhibiting at the World Gas Conference. The conference will take place June 25 to June 29, 2018 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The ClickSoftware exhibitor booth (1457) will feature live demonstrations of Field Service Edge, its cloud-based, mobile workforce management platform designed to meet the complex and shifting mobile resource needs of oil and gas companies, allowing for streamlined operations and reduced costs. The latest version of Field Service Edge enhances scheduling accuracy to better manage customer expectations and increase visibility into field service operations, increasing efficiency across the board through key features including integration of live traffic conditions, rapid creation of customer forms and multi-factor authentication.

WHO: ClickSoftware



WHERE: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

801 Mt Vernon Place NW

Washington, DC 20001





Booth #1457

Safety, Standards, and Security Pavilion



WHEN: June 25 - June 29, 2018

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhanced customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value—optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

Click. Actual intelligence. At work.

