ClickSoftware Extends Executive Team, Taps Jay Schaufeld as First Chief People Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware , the leading provider of field service management software, today named Jay Schaufeld , an executive with more than two decades of human resources leadership experience, as the company's first Chief People Officer (CPO). As CPO, Schaufeld will lead company-wide initiatives to optimize the experience of each employee while strategically aligning HR to Click's business goals, to the benefit of employees and customers alike. He will report directly to ClickSoftware CEO, Mark Cattini.

Schaufeld brings an impressive resume of HR leadership creating progressive and scalable talent programs within technology and services companies. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of human resources for ownerIQ, where he led human resources strategy, programs and infrastructure. Before that, he was vice president of human resources for Meteorix, where he led human resources through high growth and ultimately integration following the company's acquisition by IBM.

"ClickSoftware's new Chief People Officer role signals our dedication to maximize employee engagement and opportunity across the team. If we want to delight our customers, we need to delight our employees — and ensure their experience and engagement with their work is the best it can be," said ClickSoftware CEO, Mark Cattini. "Jay brings tremendous talents to Click, capabilities he's built up through a history of leading progressive human resources and talent management practices."

"The opportunity to serve as ClickSoftware's first Chief People Officer is particularly exciting for me," said Jay Schaufeld. "Click is the global leader in service management solutions. Our talent agenda seeks to harness the best of our employees in order to continue to deliver exceptional products and services for our customers. I'm eager to further extend the company's spirit of innovation into its human resources programs."

Visit the ClickSoftware website to learn more about the company's ongoing advancements and the value delivered by its field service software solutions . To see open job positions, visit the career page .

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhancing customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value—optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.



For more information, please visit www.clicksoftware.com . Stay up to date with Click by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Click. Actual intelligence. At work.

Media Inquiries:

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse for ClickSoftware

clicksoftware@inkhouse.com

SOURCE ClickSoftware

Related Links

https://www.clicksoftware.com

