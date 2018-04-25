ClickSoftware Kicks Off 2018 with Product Updates, Industry Recognition and New CEO

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced notable highlights from the first quarter of 2018, ranging from new executive leadership to industry recognition. ClickSoftware offers cloud-based solutions to help companies deliver exceptional customer service, while maximizing productivity and lowering costs.

The company kicked off 2018 by announcing significant enhancements for Field Service Edge, ClickSoftware's cloud-based, mobile workforce management platform. New features include the ability to leverage machine learning to add new predictive field service capabilities, new demand forecasting and improved enterprise integration features for more rapid and secure integration with third-party systems. The updates further ClickSoftware's mission to equip field service leaders with the smartest technologies, real operational intelligence and measurable results.

ClickSoftware welcomed Mark Cattini, who previously led Autotask, as the company's new chief executive officer (CEO) in February. A proven leader with experience growing software and SaaS companies, Cattini's deep industry knowledge positions him perfectly to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

The company has enjoyed industry recognition early this year, including Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for StreetSmart, ClickSoftware's mobile solution for SMBs. Capterra named ClickSoftware in their Top 20 Most Popular Field Service Management Software Solutions. Additionally, Constellation Research included ClickSoftware on its Constellation ShortList Field Service Management, which rates vendors on criteria that includes resource management, case management, communication with customers on the status of the technician's arrival, scheduling, resource allocation, inventory optimization, mobile enablement and route optimization.

To round out the quarter, CRN named Jim McGonagle, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels, to its prestigious list of 2018 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organization through channel partners.

"Our first quarter has set a high bar for the remainder of 2018, but after a couple months with the Click team it's clear to me they're eager to keep exceeding expectations," said Mark Cattini, CEO at ClickSoftware. "With a market-leading product, key new hires, and the dedicated team we already have, I believe it's going to be a banner year."

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a leading provider of field service management software. ClickSoftware enables customers with intelligent, automated decision making delivered in real time. The cloud-based Click Field Service Edge platform is a cutting-edge solution for optimizing the scheduling and management of a mobile workforce and mission-critical service operations.

For more information, please visit https://www.clicksoftware.com/. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse for ClickSoftware

clicksoftware@inkhouse.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clicksoftware-kicks-off-2018-with-product-updates-industry-recognition-and-new-ceo-300635232.html

SOURCE ClickSoftware

Related Links

https://www.clicksoftware.com/

