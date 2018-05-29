ClickSoftware to Discuss Maximizing Field Service Efficiency at SAPPHIRE NOW

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware, the leading provider of field service management software, today announced it will be speaking at SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference hosted by SAP and ASUG. The conference takes place June 5 - June 7, 2018 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Steve Smith, ClickSoftware's vice president of strategic industries, will present a talk entitled "Revolutionize Field Service and Boost Efficiency with AI and Fresh Thinking" on Tuesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. The company will also be exhibiting throughout the conference.

Smith's presentation will focus on the utilities, oil and gas industries. This session will discuss maximizing efficiency in the field by finding opportunities for change and relentlessly optimizing every stage of service delivery, including through application of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. ClickSoftware Solution Consultants will run live demonstrations at exhibitor booth 1237 throughout the conference.

WHO: Steve Smith, Vice President, Strategic Industries, ClickSoftware



WHAT: "Revolutionize Field Service and Boost Efficiency with AI and Fresh Thinking"



WHERE: Small Theater Presentation, Platform PL411

Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive

Orlando, Florida 32819



WHEN: 2:30–2:50 p.m., June 5, 2018

