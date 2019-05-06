ClickSoftware to Discuss the Value of AI and Analytics for the 5G Telecom Customer Experience at the Big 5G Event

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClickSoftware , the leading provider of field service management software, is participating in the Big 5G Event , North America's largest 5G conference, to be held in Denver, Colorado May 6-8, 2019.



On Tuesday, May 7, ClickSoftware's VP of Strategic Communications, Scott Chrismer, will be a panelist for the session "Does AI and Analytics Improve Customer Experience in a 5G World?" , hosted by James Crawshaw of Heavy Reading. The panel will explore use cases for AI-enhanced analytics that can support 5G service assurance and customer experience management strategies.

In his role at ClickSoftware, Scott works with the largest, most complex telecommunications companies in North America on their Field Service Workforce Management initiatives.

WHO: Scott Chrismer, VP of strategic communications, ClickSoftware



WHAT: Panelist, "Does AI and Analytics Improve Customer Experience in a 5G World?"



WHERE: Big 5G Event

Colorado Convention Center

Denver, Colorado



WHEN: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. MDT

About ClickSoftware

ClickSoftware is a global leader in field service management solutions, delivering value through improved efficiency, effectiveness, and enhancing customer experiences. ClickSoftware blends unparalleled industry expertise and state-of-the-art computer science to deliver meaningful, measurable business value—optimizing critical business processes and delighting customers. Click Field Service Edge arms field service leaders with the smartest technologies and best practices from around the globe to deliver real-world results, real-time recommendations, and real operational intelligence.





For more information, please visit www.clicksoftware.com . Stay up to date with Click by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Click. Actual intelligence. At work.

Media Inquiries:

Jill Rosenthal

InkHouse for ClickSoftware

clicksoftware@inkhouse.com

SOURCE ClickSoftware

Related Links

http://www.clicksoftware.com

