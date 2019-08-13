Clicktivated Brings Travel Brands and Tourists Closer Together Through Immersive Video Technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clicktivated , an interactive video platform that seamlessly connects viewers to locations and information in video as they watch, announced today new partnerships with tourism brands including Pure Michigan , Louisiana Travel , Explore Edmonton , Daytona Beach , and Visit Saint Paul to help viewers explore destinations through video and easily find information about individual locations and activities unique to each destination.

Utilizing Clicktivated's technology, viewers are able to directly click within a video to find more information about local attractions, locations, and excursions, without having to waste time searching for each individual activity/location. Clicktivated's travel partners feature clickable information such as culinary trails, brewery tours, art museums, local culture, hotels and nature conservatories . Using Clicktivated's technology, the partner sites have seen a remarkable 68% average interaction rate within their videos.

Chris Roebuck, CEO and Co-Founder of Clicktivated stated, "The need for simple travel planning solutions is more important than ever. As tourism destinations look for new ways to attract and engage potential visitors, the first step is to provide a frictionless user experience as they research their next trip. With Clicktivated's technology, tourism brands can feature more personalized experiences and impactful video content for each potential visitor."

"When our visitors come to Michigan.org, we want them to feel immersed in everything that makes Michigan a truly unique place. We invite them to easily explore all the destinations and activities Michigan has to offer," stated Brian Krantz, Director of Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "Partnering with Clicktivated has helped us create a truly frictionless interactive video experience for our visitors, giving them the unique ability to click and explore all the amazing locations Michigan has to offer."

"We are excited to leverage Clicktivated and bring a new experience to tourists visiting Saint Paul," said Adam Johnson, Vice President of Marketing & Media Relations for Visit Saint Paul. "We now have the impactful and nonintrusive opportunity to engage with consumers while also bringing them closer to the point of purchase."

About Clicktivated

Clicktivated is an IP-protected interactive video platform that seamlessly connects viewers to locations and information they desire, through an interactive video experience. With one click, viewers can find information on the locations or attractions of interest to them instantly, creating deeper engagement opportunities for State's CVB's and DMO's through multiple distribution channels. For more information, visit https://www.clicktivatedtravel.com .

