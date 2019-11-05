Clicktivated Survey Reveals Insights About Consumers' Ecommerce Patterns, Demonstrating Shoppers Value Simplicity and Purposeful Purchasing Decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clicktivated , an interactive platform that connects viewers to products and information inside video as they watch, announced today the results of a proprietary survey on consumers' online shopping and browsing opinions, revealing new insights that can help brands reach target audiences more effectively and increase user engagement and ultimately drive sales.

Chris Roebuck, CEO and Co-Founder of Clicktivated stated, "The importance for brands to understand their audience's preferences and online patterns goes beyond just data; it means having the tools to build a comprehensive marketing strategy that captures their consumers attention where they're spending the most time, blends seamlessly with their existing online habits and lifestyle, and provides solutions for challenges they're facing."

Additional results from the survey revealed trends including:

Online shopping is a purposeful activity: More consumers said they make purchases online for apparel, personal wellness products, household goods, or tech gadgets a few times a month (26%), versus once a week or a few times a week (each 16%)

More consumers said they make purchases online for apparel, personal wellness products, household goods, or tech gadgets a few times a month (26%), versus once a week or a few times a week (each 16%) Consumers are more thoughtful when shopping online : 3 in 5 consumers (66% of respondents) said only half or a quarter of their online purchases are unplanned or spontaneous decisions.

: 3 in 5 consumers (66% of respondents) said only half or a quarter of their online purchases are unplanned or spontaneous decisions. Gathering information about desired products is often tedious: Over half of respondents sometimes feel that it takes too much time to seek out and find information about products they've seen online and would like to buy, with another 10% saying this is an issue they face all the time.

Over half of respondents sometimes feel that it takes too much time to seek out and find information about products they've seen online and would like to buy, with another 10% saying this is an issue they face all the time. Websites and social media win the consumer's time: On a typical day, the highest amount of people said they spend the most time online reading website content (33%) and browsing social media (30%), over watching YouTube or news videos (21%) and streaming TV shows/movies (16%).

On a typical day, the highest amount of people said they spend the most time online reading website content (33%) and browsing social media (30%), over watching YouTube or news videos (21%) and streaming TV shows/movies (16%). Simplicity is key : 3 in 5 (58%) of respondents said it's important to have quick and simple access to information and products through video as they watch.

: 3 in 5 (58%) of respondents said it's important to have quick and simple access to information and products through video as they watch. Outside recommendations and ads are more effective: The two most popular places where consumers say they typically see products online that they end up purchasing are in an article or recommendation on a news website or blog (34% of respondents) and social media ads (32% of respondents).

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by SurveyMonkey Audience on behalf of Clicktivated from September 26-30, 2019, among 1,482 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

About Clicktivated

Clicktivated is transforming video by connecting viewers, through direct engagement, to individual products and information in video. Market leading and patented technology enables item level identification and the ability for the viewer to click. Creating deeper engagement opportunities for brands and retailers through multiple distribution channels. For more information visit clicktivated.com

