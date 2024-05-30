Clicktripz and Discover Puerto Rico announce results of first-ever AI-powered conversational media unit, CHIME Post this

The proprietary technology is nicknamed CHIME, which stands for Chat to Inspire Meaningful Engagement. CHIME is an AI-powered conversational advertisement that turns travelers' questions into inspiration and ultimately travel bookings. Specifically, CHIME enables DMO brands to speak in their own voice and in real-time to their target audiences when and where they are searching for trip inspiration.

"Our clients are keen to incorporate AI into their marketing strategies, realizing the power and scale it can provide," said Lindsey Patterson, SVP of Media & Publishing for R&R Partners, "but there are potential pitfalls of AI at this stage. Clicktripz has been able to develop a solution trained exclusively on client content, guaranteeing brand safety, and that's been critical for our adoption and success with the model."

CHIME is unique in its ability to converse with users through display media. Only Clicktripz can offer this capability by leveraging direct integrations with Clicktripz's extensive network of travel publishers. This ensures that every interaction is not only brand-safe and engaging but also highly relevant to the user's interests and real-time search activities.

As the CHIME launch partner, Discover Puerto Rico's first campaign garnered tremendous success not previously seen in traditional display media. In the first three months, the model received, responded to, and logged over 1,000 consumer queries through CHIME, providing valuable insights into what's top of mind for travelers considering Puerto Rico. Moreover, the interactive nature of the media unit generated an engagement rate of 10% and drove over 48,000 visits to www.discoverpuertorico.com in the first 12 weeks alone. Due to hyper contextual targeting in the media placements, CHIME also drove the most efficient Cost-per-acquisition of any travel endemic partner on R&R Partners media plan for the destination.

"We pride ourselves on testing first-to-market advertising solutions. As an agile Destination Marketing Organization, we prioritize opportunities to elevate innovation in our marketing strategies and tactics. We are very excited about the results Clicktripz has generated with their program," said Karinna Sostre, CHDM, Web Content Manager for Discover Puerto Rico.

"CHIME Reach sets a new standard for how destination marketers interact with potential visitors while they actively research their options across 100's of travel websites," Jamie Claudio, SVP of Marketing and Destination Strategy, "CHIME is an indispensable tool for any destination looking to enhance its digital strategy in an era where cookie depreciation and demand for greater personalization are rapidly shifting the marketing landscape."

About Clicktripz:

Clicktripz is among the world's largest travel endemic ad networks, giving travel brands exclusive access to 100 million travel shoppers per month. Our direct publisher integrations do not rely on ad exchanges, and combine destination-specific contextual targeting with large format ad units, which yield the highest engagement rates of any online media channel. All media is purchased on a CPC, guaranteeing highly qualified new travel audience traffic for DMOs. Founded in 2010, Clicktripz generated more than $1BB in sales for our travel advertisers in 2023. For more information, visit www.clicktripz.com

About Discover Puerto Rico:

Discover Puerto Rico is a private, not-for-profit Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) whose mission is to make Puerto Rico visible to the world as a premier travel destination. The DMO brings prosperity to the people of Puerto Rico by collaboratively promoting the Island's diversity and uniqueness for leisure and business travel, and events. It is responsible for all global marketing, sales, and promotion of the destination and works collaboratively with key local governmental and nongovernmental players throughout Puerto Rico's visitor economy and the community at large, to empower economic growth. To discover all the beauty the Island has to offer, visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

About R&R Partners:

Founded in 1975, R&R Partners is a full-service advertising agency with a long-standing tradition of producing award-winning creative solutions for some of the world's most iconic brands in the travel, tourism and hospitality, technology and innovation and purpose categories. As an independent agency, we are free to do what's necessary to help our partners achieve their goals. We don't shy away from taking on social issues and monumental tasks that transcend marketing because our people and our talents transcend what you'd find at a typical agency. Simply put, we're built to do what other agencies can't. With a footprint in major markets across North America, yet global span via our Worldwide Partners independent agency network, we never let location get in the way of producing the best work for our clients, which include the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Brand USA, Discover Puerto Rico, Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Boeing, Allegiant Air, Las Vegas Raiders, Brand USA, CoralTree, Firestone Walker, Cox Business, Intermountain Healthcare, and many others. For more information, visit www.rrpartners.com .

