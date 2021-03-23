ClickUp Completes Successful SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

ClickUp continues commitment to security as leader in productivity space, completes successful SOC 2 Type 2 exam. Tweet this

"Protecting the security and privacy of our customers and user data has always been a top priority for ClickUp," said Zeb Evans, Founder and CEO of ClickUp. "As we continue to grow and deliver critical workplace tools to our users, this certification shows our customers that they can always trust that our systems will protect their most sensitive data."

Alongside ClickUp's SOC 2 certification, the company is fully compliant with the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework, GDPR, CCPA and HIPAA. For more information on ClickUp's security policies please visit https://clickup.com/security.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the only all-in-one customizable workplace productivity platform that services all departments across an organization. While teams deal with too many tools to keep track of, within entirely separate ecosystems, ClickUp frees teams of 2 to 2,000 from inefficiency and wasting time by simply replacing or integrating with all workplace applications on one seamless platform. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp's mission is to make the world more productive. Since its inception, ClickUp has helped more than 250,000 teams and millions of employees lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit ClickUp.com.

