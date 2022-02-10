ClickUp Continues Corporate Expansion with Opening of Salt Lake City Office

ClickUp, the world's only all-in-one productivity platform, opens new office in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tweet this

"We're excited to bring our second domestic headquarters to the Slopes, an area rife with tech talent and a notable startup presence," said Baik. "This is a thriving technology community and we have no doubt that the depth of local talent will align well with the exciting work we're doing at ClickUp. We look forward to having a positive impact in the community."

ClickUp's domestic expansion comes on the heels of its $400 million Series C funding announcement in October 2021, one of the largest Series C rounds to date in the workplace productivity market. The new round brought the company's total funding to $535 million with a $4 billion post-money valuation.

"With the latest round of funding, our goal was to continue reshaping how teams work and give businesses a competitive advantage," said Zeb Evans, CEO and Founder of ClickUp. "Expansion into Utah will allow us to tap into a strong, local talent pool to help us deliver innovative solutions that make people more productive and efficient."

ClickUp, one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, has tripled its revenue and grew its user base from 200,000 to 800,000 teams in the last year. Businesses all over the world, including teams at McDonalds, Booking.com, Papa Johns, Netflix, and Utah-based Podium, are choosing ClickUp to meet the demands of their evolving workplaces.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the world's only all-in-one productivity platform that flexes to the way people want to work. It replaces all individual workplace productivity tools with a single, unified platform that includes project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets, chat, and goals. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp is on a mission to make the world more productive. As one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, ClickUp has helped more than 800,000 teams and millions of users lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit www.clickup.com.

