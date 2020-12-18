ClickUp Names Melissa Rosenthal, Former BuzzFeed and Cheddar Executive, Chief Creative Officer

Productivity Platform ClickUp Hires Former BuzzFeed and Cheddar Executive, Melissa Rosenthal, as Chief Creative Officer Tweet this

Prior to joining ClickUp, Rosenthal was the Executive Vice President at Cheddar, the live video media company at the intersection of business news and culture, which she helped build from the ground up. Before Cheddar, Rosenthal served as Global Vice President of Creative at BuzzFeed, where she led the creative team and was responsible for building branded content executions for BuzzFeed's roster of leading brand advertisers. Rosenthal was a key contributor to the creation and early success of BuzzFeed's branded content advertising mode since joining the company in 2010. Her industry accolades include Forbes' 30 Under 30, Business Insider's 30 Most Creative People Under 30, and Digiday's "Changemakers" for her creative work.

"We are thrilled to have an award-winning and inspiring creative mind joining our leadership team at such a key inflection point for ClickUp," said Zeb Evans, ClickUp's Founder and CEO. "Melissa's impressive track record of building global brands will help us continue our rapid growth, bring our mission of saving people time to a wider audience and help companies across the globe embrace the future of work."

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the only all-in-one customizable workplace productivity platform that services all departments across an organization. While teams deal with too many tools to keep track of, within entirely separate ecosystems, ClickUp frees teams of 2 to 2,000 from inefficiency and wasting time by simply replacing or integrating with all workplace applications on one seamless platform. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp's mission is to make the world more productive. Since its inception, ClickUp has helped more than 200,000 teams and millions of employees lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit ClickUp.com.

