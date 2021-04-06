ClickUp Partners with San Diego Padres to Power Team's IT Operations and Boost Workplace Productivity Tweet this

Under the new partnership, the Padres IT team will begin using ClickUp's innovative productivity platform to organize, manage and track all team tasks, goals, docs, communications and more. Just as alignment on a team-wide approach to batting helped increase the Padres offensive production in 2020 to one of the league's best, the IT team will now be able to seamlessly align across all projects and work in order to increase its business productivity and further elevate its position as one of the top end-to-end organizations in MLB. ClickUp will also be featured prominently in signage throughout Petco Park as the workplace platform of choice for the San Diego Padres.

"The entire Padres organization has always believed in the power of an efficient approach in order to increase team productivity, whether that's on the field with the team's batting approach or behind the scenes with our business operations," said Padres VP of Information Technology Ray Chan. "We are thrilled to align with a fellow San Diego staple in ClickUp, and to leverage its efficient platform to take our team's IT productivity to new heights in the 2021 MLB season and beyond."

To learn more about how ClickUp is helping to power the San Diego Padres to new heights in 2021, please visit https://clickup.com/blog/san-diego-padres-partnership-announcement/.

About ClickUp

ClickUp is the only all-in-one customizable workplace productivity platform that services all departments across an organization. While teams deal with too many tools to keep track of, within entirely separate ecosystems, ClickUp frees teams of 2 to 20,000 from inefficiency and wasting time by simply replacing or integrating with all workplace applications on one seamless platform. Founded in 2017 and based in San Diego, ClickUp's mission is to make the world more productive. Since its inception, ClickUp has helped more than 200,000 teams and millions of employees lead a more productive life and save at least one day every week. To learn more, visit ClickUp.com.

