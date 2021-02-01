CLICS Receives $1 million Crowdfunding Investment

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CLICS, LLC is announcing that it has received a $1 million investment via the Wefunder crowdfunding website (Wefunder.com/clics) from Brian Claypool, a nationally regarded civil rights trial attorney who also frequently appears as a legal commentator on various national television shows. Brian is turning to angel investing to elevate communities by working with breakthrough companies.

CLICS' Dispenser CLICS Hair Color

CLICS is revolutionizing the professional salon hair color industry by delivering the world's first Digital Hair Color Studio and pay-after-dispense color-as-a-service. CLICS' groundbreaking solution includes the first mobile app-controlled Internet connected (IoT) hair color dispenser that allows stylists to design any color they can imagine and have it automatically dispensed for them at the push of a button.

CLICS' has also created the first mixable line of MEA based hair color. MEA replaces harsh smelling ammonia. MEA does not vaporize like ammonia, so stylists can deliver hair color services to their clients while enjoying a refreshing lemongrass sent. CLICS' breakthrough solution creates a digital playground for stylists, allowing them to create custom colors for each client, and repeat those colors with precision.

CLICS' platform-based service also tracks the color usage and automatically reorders color, eliminating the need for hair color inventory reordering, which is a significant task required to deliver the salons' anchor service.

"Stylists have not seen innovation for more than forty years," said Brian Claypool. "Stylists perform a valuable service, that makes people feel better, but their work is technically complicated, and they are under served. CLICS' technology allows them to dramatically improve their creative expression and service quality with innovative patented technology," said Claypool.

Charles Brown, CLICS' CEO said "Brian is an amazing big picture person with a keen ability to translate complex technical solutions into easy-to-understand ideas. We are very excited to be able to work with him and benefit from his strategic marketing prowess." Brown went on to say "CLICS's solution is analogous to the Home Depot Paint Center. It unlocks the color space for stylists and their clients and streamlines the supply chain."

CLICS' Co-founder, Leilani Macedo said "Brian shares CLICS' passion for improving the lives of underserved communities. Stylists and salons need help, especially during this difficult period, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Brian to bring our industry forward."

ABOUT CLICS:

CLICS is a startup located in La Jolla California that is dedicated to improving the lives of stylists and salon owners through technology. The company was founded by Leilani Macedo, a cosmetologist and former salon owner, and Charles Brown, an Internet pioneer.

Contact: Charles Brown,

CLICS CEO, [email protected]

(833) 692-5427

www.clics.com

SOURCE CLICS, LLC