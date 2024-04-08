CLICS Technology to Power Goldwell Digital Depot System

Goldwell Topchic and Colorance Color Lines Become Mixable Using CLICS AI

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLICS, LLC announced that it has reached a multi-year agreement to supply technology and services to power Kao Salon Division's breakthrough Goldwell Digital Depot System (DDS). CLICS has developed the first digitally controllable professional salon hair color line and automated Color-as-a-Service (CaaS). Under the agreement, CLICS is supplying its dispenser, mobile app, automated color supply chain, AI color matching technology, and service to Kao Salon Division.

Goldwell Canisters Goldwell Digital Depot System

The Goldwell DDS builds on their patented Goldwell hair color pressurized canister packaging innovation. CLICS' color matching AI has been used to deliver hundreds of traditional Goldwell Topchic and Colorance tones using only 50 unique canisters. The ecologically friendly Goldwell canisters are placed in IoT Dispensers developed by CLICS which are controlled by a Goldwell Powered by CLICS App designed for Apple and Android compatible mobile phones and tablets. The App includes a guest hair color service tool that delivers precision stylist-controlled results. The DDS IoT Dispensers automatically order hair color based on usage; payments for the hair color are automated based on what has been dispensed.

Salon owners benefit from waste elimination, automated ordering and the collection and retention of client services and formula information. Stylists benefit with time savings, digital color formulation and precision tone control. Guests get the coveted benefit of ultra-custom hair color and digitally controllable, precise tone repeatability.

Trevor Attenborough, Vice President of Kao Salon Division Americas said, "The Goldwell Digital Depot System represents one of the first truly transformative innovations in professional salon hair color in the last 40-years. It offers always available Color-as-a-Service, economic benefits for salon owners, and empowers stylists by giving them creative control."

"Kao's commitment to drive innovation and deliver ever-increasing value to the professional salon community is truly inspiring. CLICS is proud to partner with one of the most ethical and sustainably driven global beauty companies in the beauty industry," said CLICS CEO, Charles Brown.

CLICS Co-founder, Leilani Macedo who, as a stylist and salon owner originated the vision behind CLICS added, "Our passion is to elevate stylists and salon owners by harnessing technology to solve their biggest problems. Kao shares this passion and their 75-year history of delivering market-leading professional hair color products and our partnership represents the future of professional hair color."

About CLICS

CLICS is a beauty-tech company founded in 2016 to empower professional stylists and elevate the economies of salon owners. CLICS developed and commercialized the first digitally mixable color line, IoT dispenser technology and mobile app for delivering digital hair color services for stylists. CLICS' technical innovations include using AI, robotics, computer science and large-scale system-integrations to deliver value for the entire professional salon ecosystem. CLICS has been awarded 6 patents and has more than 33 patents pending throughout the world.

About Kao Salon Division

Kao Salon Division is part of the Skin Care and Hair Care Business of Kao Corporation, offering professional products and services to stylists around the globe. It is a thought and trend leader in the hair care industry as well as home to the Goldwell, KMS, Oribe and Varis brands. The mission of Kao Salon Division is to make life beautiful for salons, stylists and their clients through partnership, commitment to sustainable practices, salon business growth and a portfolio of advanced services, innovative products and inspiring education. Kao Corporation creates high-value-added products that enrich the lives of consumers around the world.

Please visit the Kao Group website for further information: www.kaosalondivision.com

Contact:

Charles Brown, CLICS CEO, (206) 601-8045, [email protected]

Website: clics.com; Instagram: @clicscolors; Facebook: @CLICScolors; YouTube: @CLICS

Mary McConnell, Communications Strategy Lead, Kao Salon Division, [email protected]

SOURCE CLICS