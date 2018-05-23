Client Command Named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace 2018

CUMMING, Ga., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Command has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2018, the publication's third annual ranking in the fast-growing private company sector.

Hitting newsstands today in the June 2018 issue, and as part of a prominent inc.com feature, the award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies who have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits. Out of thousands of applicants, Inc. singled out just under 300 winning companies.

Built in partnership with employee engagement and work culture experts Quantum Workplace of Omaha, NE, Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and retaining the best talent.

What does it take to become a company that workers want to be part of? Inc. magazine says it's more than good pay and good perks – it's also about having a clear purpose, a sense of humor, and leadership that makes them all work together.

"Winning an award like the 2018 Inc. Best Workplace Awards means we are operating at our highest level with employees who are happy, engaged and excited to help dealerships succeed in digital marketing," said Jonathan Lucenay, CEO of Client Command. "I'm very pleased to see indications like this that our team is passionate about working together to help people reach their potential."

The 2018 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent – that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

"By including an employee survey into this year's Best Workplaces selection process, we've really raised the bar. Companies that don't score at the very top of their peer group don't make the cut. So, our hats are off to the winners. They all excelled at engaging their workers, making them feel appreciated, and aligning them behind a mission. And remember, that's not just our opinion: The employees told us that themselves," says James Ledbetter, Inc. editor-in-chief.

The honor continues a winning streak of workplace awards for Client Command, which includes a Pacesetter award, a 150 Best Places to Work List award from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle Best Places to Work List, and 6-time winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List.

To find out more about Client Command, please visit www.clientcommand.com.

About Client Command

Client Command identifies the absolute best customer targets for a dealership's vehicle sales needs and uses behavioral tracking technology to deliver a 1:1 media message that compels buyers to act. By engineering the industry's most powerful marketing technology, automotive marketers can precisely identify and engage active shoppersÔ to increase both sales and profits, as well as gain clear and measurable ROI.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "The A-List" in January 2015, and the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.quantumworkplace.com.

