Client Command Named Atlanta Pacesetter, Adding to Growing List of Industry Accolades

CUMMING, Ga., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Command has been named a 2018 Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle. This exclusive annual list of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies represents the most comprehensive look at private business growth within the Atlanta metro area. Qualifying companies are ranked by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee growth and revenue growth, to create a level playing field amongst businesses of various sizes.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized with the Pacesetter Award," said Jonathan Lucenay, CEO of Client Command. "The success of our customers is what drives us forward. There is so much competition here in Atlanta in the SMB tech space, it's very exciting to make the list! But even more than the accolades, we're excited to bring the automotive industry and our customers top of the line, award-winning marketing solutions. When our customers win, we win."

This win caps off a long list of recent accolades for Client Command; the Atlanta Journal Constitution 150 Best Places to Work List, Dealer Marketing Magazine's Acceleration Award, AWA Automotive Marketing Automation Award, Atlanta Business Chronicle Best Places to Work List, and 6-time winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List.

To find out more about Client Command, please visit www.clientcommand.com.

About Client Command

Client Command identifies the absolute best customer targets for a dealership's vehicle sales needs and uses behavioral tracking technology to deliver a 1:1 media message that compels buyers to act. By engineering the industry's most powerful marketing technology, automotive marketers can precisely identify and engage active shoppers™ to increase both sales and profits, as well as gain clear and measurable ROI.

