Client Command Wins Gold Stevie in 2018 American Business Awards®

CUMMING, Ga., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Client Command was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business of the Year – Automotive & Transport category in The 16th Annual American Business Awards® today.

The awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Client Command won for Business of the Year in the Automotive and Transport category.

"We are honored to be chosen for this award," said Jonathan Lucenay, CEO of Client Command. "The Stevie is further validation that we're bringing forward-thinking marketing technology to the auto industry, and while we enjoy the accolades, we consider happy customers our greatest honor of all."

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11, 2018.

The Gold Stevie award follows an impressive list of accolades for Client Command that includes a Pacesetter award announced last week, a 150 Best Places to Work List award from the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Dealer Marketing Magazine's Acceleration Award, AWA Automotive Marketing Automation Award, Atlanta Business Chronicle Best Places to Work List, and 6-time winner of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List.

To find out more about Client Command, please visit www.clientcommand.com.

About Client Command

Client Command identifies the absolute best customer targets for a dealership's vehicle sales needs and uses behavioral tracking technology to deliver a 1:1 media message that compels buyers to act. By engineering the industry's most powerful marketing technology, automotive marketers can precisely identify and engage active shoppers™ to increase both sales and profits, as well as gain clear and measurable ROI.

