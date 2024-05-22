Client Legal Needs Persist: LegalMatch Data Shows Sustained Demand in Post-Pandemic Landscape

RENO, Nev., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LegalMatch.com , the leading online legal matching service, released data that reveals a continuing surge in demand for legal representation across several practice areas that boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings demonstrate that legal needs associated with the pandemic's social and economic fallout have not subsided as society transitions to a post-pandemic world.

LegalMatch's data highlights a sustained increase in cases submitted in multiple practice areas including:

Drafting Wills and Trusts

Estate Planning

Child Custody and Visitation

Child Support

Divorce

Consumer Bankruptcy

Business Bankruptcy

Employment Contracts

Employment Discrimination

Domestic Violence

The report underscores a critical trend: the pandemic's impact on various aspects of life has created lasting legal needs. Individuals and businesses continue to grapple with financial strain, navigate complex family matters, and address employment-related issues.

"The pandemic significantly impacted how people live, work, and interact with each other. Our data suggests these changes have resulted in long-term legal needs. LegalMatch remains committed to connecting individuals and businesses with the appropriate legal resources to address these challenges," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

LegalMatch's mission to connect individuals with qualified legal representation is more crucial than ever. The platform provides a valuable resource for those seeking guidance on navigating complex legal issues in a post-pandemic landscape.

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

