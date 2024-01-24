CLIENT OF VERMONT SLAUSON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (VSEDC) TO BE AWARDED $10,000 GRANT AS PART OF THE VERIZON SMALL BUSINESS DIGITAL READY PROGRAM

In partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, Verizon will announce the surprise award during a networking event and panel discussion on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Sofi Stadium

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC) announced today that its client Guadalupe Tlatenchi of GTLA Apparel will be awarded a surprise $10,000 grant courtesy of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at Sofi Stadium. In partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, Verizon will host a networking event and panel discussion to discuss the benefits of Verizon's signature program and free resources available to small businesses in South Los Angeles and beyond.

Guadalupe Tlatenchi, Owner of GTLA Apparel Development, Inc.

"We are incredibly thrilled to support Guadalupe as she propels her innovative business to new heights," said Quentin Strode, President & CEO of VSEDC. "Our dedicated business coaches guide clients like Guadalupe at every stage of their business, thereby paving the way to success through access to capital, strategic planning, and more."

With a history that extends more than four decades, VSEDC has a proven history of guiding entrepreneurs and small business owners like GTLA on their journey to increase revenue and scale. An all-phase apparel manufacturer, GTLA assists creatives with designs from concept to completion.

The team sources materials, customizes patterns, and creates samples for aspiring designers seeking expertise and support in the intricate fashion industry. The granddaughter of a garment worker, Tlatenchi leveraged her passion for sewing into a career as a pattern-maker eventually working as a design director.

"Excitement only scratches the surface in describing our reaction when we learned that Verizon selected GTLA as the recipient of such a generous award," said Jonathan Kinnard, a Business Coach for VSEDC. "Often times, an infusion of capital makes all the difference for a small business that strives to reach the next level of success."

During a panel discussion featuring Rams Super Bowl XXXIV Champion and entrepreneur Justin Watson, Verizon representatives will present the surprise award with more than 60 entrepreneurs in the audience, many of whom are certified #RamsHouse small businesses. Businesses that hold this unique distinction receive year-round business support including marketing, media, and promotional assets.

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 | 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Drive

Inglewood, California 90301

For more than four decades, VSEDC has facilitated community development of the South Los Angeles area by providing programs that revitalize the physical, economic, and social life of the community. A newly-designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), VSEDC has developed and implemented a comprehensive approach to community economic development that includes business development, access to capital, technical assistance and training, residential housing, commercial, and industrial development. Founded by the late Marva Smith Battle-Bey in 1981, VSEDC works to create a South Los Angeles with strong neighborhoods and thriving communities.

An all-phase apparel manufacturer, GTLA Apparel Development helps creatives from concept to completion through designs, sourcing of materials, construction of garments – even down to an in-house sample maker. Launched by Guadalupe Tlatenchi, the granddaughter of a garment maker, GTLA provides fittings in their downtown Los Angeles office with most services offered in-house.

Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready program is a free online curriculum designed to give small businesses personalized tools to succeed in the digital economy with access to over 40 courses, mentorship, peer networking, and 1:1 expert coaching. Highly engaged users, defined as those who have taken at least two courses on the platform, can also apply for a $10,000 grant, which is awarded to a select few small businesses each year.

