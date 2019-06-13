ClientPay and Thomson Reuters Elite Expand Partnership

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientPay® (www.clientpay.com), an award-winning digital payment acceptance solution for legal and other professional services firms, and Thomson Reuters Elite, part of the Legal Professionals division of Thomson Reuters, today announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership. ClientPay will now be available to clients using Firm Central® from Thomson Reuters. ClientPay is already fully integrated with ProLaw®, 3E®, and Enterprise®.

Firm Central lets firms manage their client and matter intake, schedule calendar appointments, bill for time, and create professional invoices, among other tasks. It is the only cloud-based legal practice management software that fully integrates with Thomson Reuters Westlaw®.

ClientPay is a digital payment processing solution that is designed to meet the unique needs of the legal profession. The new integration lets Firm Central users process their clients' payments easily and in a seamless, fully integrated process.

"We are honored to be an ongoing integration partner with Thomson Reuters and expanding our partnership to include an integration with Firm Central was a welcome next step in our partnership," said Vince Arnoldi, president and leader of product development for ClientPay. "Together, our products allow firms to streamline the payment process and eliminate errors when processing credit card payments from their clients."

ClientPay has been an Elite partner since 2010, helping law firms process credit card payments for their clients. For law firms, ClientPay turns the error-prone and time-intensive task of collecting payments into an efficient, accurate, and cost-saving process. ClientPay also lets firms post transactions directly into their accounting systems. This eliminates the risk of input errors that cost firms time and money. For law firms' clients, ClientPay offers a fast and easy way to view and pay bills online.

Thomson Reuters Elite is the leading global provider of innovative business management solutions that enable law firms and professional services organizations to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and increase visibility into all aspects of their businesses. Elite is focused on bringing together data, insights, and tools to drive decision-making by lawyers and law firms of all sizes around the globe. For more information, visit Elite.

For more information about implementing Thomson Reuters software with ClientPay integration, law firms may contact ClientPay at 1-855-299-0476.

About ClientPay

Based in St. Paul, Minn., ClientPay is an award-winning technology solution developed to make life easier for professional service firms through innovations in digital payment processing. ClientPay has been acknowledged as an industry leader, having been awarded the Software and Information Industry's (SIIA) Best Financial Technology Solution at the 2018 CODIE Awards in San Francisco. Through integrations with some of the legal industry's top matter management platforms, ClientPay helps companies get paid faster and reduce write-offs all while eliminating billing errors. Learn more at: https://www.clientpay.com.

