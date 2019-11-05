ClientPay Deploys New Features And API Enhancements For Accounts Receivables Reporting Efficiencies

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientPay (www.clientpay.com), an award-winning digital payment acceptance solution for legal and other professional service firms, today announced the deployment of several new features to its payment processing system software. With this new deployment, firms will experience improved payment reporting and customization options. Recurring payment reports can now be set up automatically on regular cadences, streamlining workflow and cutting down the time law firms spend generating accounts receivable data.

Vince Arnoldi, president and leader of product development for ClientPay, explained that the updates will enable firms to better customize their payment processing and reporting capabilities. Arnoldi says, "We've made changes to ClientPay to be more intuitive, with more functionality, so firms can have more in-depth accounts receivable information at their fingertips. Our goal has always been to make payments happen. With this change, we've made it even easier to report on those payments."

New ClientPay features include:

Improved Payment Reporting

Through advanced functionality, firms now have the ability to save payment reports with a wide variety of categorization options. Previously, many payment reports were pulled manually. Now, these reports can be automatically generated and disseminated in regular cadences via email, improving efficiencies. More Intuitive Accounts Receivable Functionality

With increased integration options and more intuitive API protocols, ClientPay gives firms the ability to streamline payment processing workflow and manage accounts receivables more effectively. New API enhancements allow for a variety of payment processing upgrades, eliminating the need for redundant data entry.

All ClientPay features meet Payment Card Industry (PCI) Level 1 standards, the most rigorous security level, ensuring that all cardholders' private information is protected. ClientPay's innovative payment technology is already integrated in many of the leading matter management and collections platforms, including Thomson Reuters Elite 3E, Enterprise, ProLaw and Firm Central offerings; Rippe & Kingston's Legal Management System; Aderant's Expert; and Select* Associates' star*collect.

The system update is now live. For more information, firms may contact ClientPay at 855-299-0476.

About ClientPay

Based in St. Paul, Minn., ClientPay is an award-winning technology solution developed to make life easier for professional service firms through innovations in digital payment processing. ClientPay has been acknowledged as an industry leader, having been awarded the Software & Information Industry Association's (SIIA) Best Financial Technology Solution at the 2018 CODiE Awards in San Francisco. Through integrations with some of the legal industry's top matter management platforms, ClientPay helps companies get paid faster and reduce write-offs while eliminating billing errors. Learn more at https://www.clientpay.com.

