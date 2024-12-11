Clients Can Now File W2C and W3C Corrections For Years 2015-2024 With New 2024 ezW2Correction

REDMOND, Wa., Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com accommodates both returning and potential clients in the latest 2024 ezW2Correction tax form processing software. The software will seamlessly print W2 and W3 Corrections for years 2015-2024 at one flat rate.

No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software. ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save on expensive preprinted forms.

"New 2024 ezW2Correction software from Halfpricesoft.com starts at $49.00 for the print and mail version." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single installation print and mail version. (Get efile version at additional cost) It prints W2C and W3C for 2015 to 2024. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

The main features include, but are not limited to:

- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)

- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file

- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 and W2Correction software, 1099 software, accounting software, ACA 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

