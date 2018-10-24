Clients Rate Waystar as Top Revenue Cycle Management Software for Physicians & Community Hospitals, Black Book Survey

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Book Research announced that Waystar, the merged RCM software and services solutions of ZirMed and Navicure, has been named the leading vendor for Revenue Cycle Management Software Technology for both Community Hospitals and Physician Practices acknowledged by clients in the 2018 RCM survey responses of 4,649 hospital executives, financial system users and business office leaders.

In a marketplace of several hundred core and niche Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions vendors, the 2018 Black Book survey respondents evaluated 165 technologies.

Full results can be found at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

Black Book conducts crowdsourced polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology trends, services partners and awards top-performing vendors recognition based on performance based on 18 RCM indicators of client experience, loyalty and customer satisfaction.

About Black Book

Black Book™, its founder, management and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any of the vendors covered and encompassed in the RCM surveys it conducts including Waystar. Black Book reports the results of the collected satisfaction and client experience rankings in publication and to media prior to vendor notification of rating results and does not solicit vendor participation fees, review fees, inclusion or briefing charges and/or vendor collaboration as Black Book polls vendors' clients.

Since 2009, Black Book™ has polled the vendor satisfaction across the healthcare, medical and insurance industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to IT and health records professionals, physician practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, executives and hospital information technology managers.

Nearly 5,000 users participated in the 2018 polls of RCM client experience in a sweeping nine-month set, including eight separate studies. Additionally, 1,591 respondents that have not yet fully implemented or optimally using RCM outsourcing or technology provided insight on budgeting, adoption plans, factors driving RCM decisions and vendor awareness. And, 117 hospital-based medical service executives and 2,411 representatives of physician practices, groups and clinics, not affiliated with hospital system ownership, also participated.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data, see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

