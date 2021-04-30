ClientSuccess Releases Industry's First Conversational Customer Success Solution

LEHI, Utah, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientSuccess, a leading Customer Success Platform, today announced the release of Conversations by ClientSuccess™, the first solution in the customer success space for delivering "Conversational Customer Success".

Communication, collaboration & productivity?all within one solution.

Conversations empowers front-line customer success managers (CSMs) to engage with customers in a faster and more authentic way. Built as a Chrome Extension, Conversations gives CSMs a direct communication line to collaborate with their customers in real-time, all from a simple app in their browser. In addition to real-time messaging, Conversations enables collaborative task management across the customer journey and embedded video messaging (coming soon).

"CSMs spend a majority of their time engaging with customers using clunky email or bulky video conferencing, usually centered around ongoing conversations and tasks," said Dave Blake, Founder/CEO of ClientSuccess. "This results in poor productivity, fragmented customer conversations, and ineffective execution. Conversations makes it simple to engage with your customers, collaborate on tasks, and develop authentic relationships. We're excited to introduce the industry's first solution for Conversational Customer Success."

In addition to the value provided to CSMs, Conversations enables Customers to have a more authentic, personal experience with their CSM, rather than writing hefty emails, waiting for the next meeting, or dealing with impersonal bots.

"In the current Customer Economy that we're in, the most authentic and delightful customer experiences win," said JD Nyland, SVP of Product at ClientSuccess. "Customers are sick of dealing with bots, impersonal email campaigns, and artificial gates making it difficult to engage with a human. They want direct access to their vendors, transparent collaboration, and easier ways to communicate. Conversations delivers all three in a simple and elegant way."

Among the key features, Conversations allows CSMs to:

Invite customers & team members to use Conversations via a simple Chrome Extension

Engage in direct 1:1 conversations with customers, or multiple customer contacts via group conversations

Create, assign & complete tasks across the entire customer lifecycle

Launch a quick & easy video chat for a more personal conversation with customers

Conversations is a completely free app for CSMs, teammates, and customers to drive Conversational Customer Success. Those wishing to sign up for exclusive early access can do so at https://www.clientsuccess.com/conversations.

About ClientSuccess:

ClientSuccess is a leading customer success platform that empowers B2B SaaS companies to proactively manage post-sales customer relationships, measure customer health, maximize customer retention and growth, and create a culture of customer success. The award-winning software solution is a consistent industry leader in user experience and time-to-value and was awarded the prestigious SIIA CODiE Award winner for the Best Customer Success Solution in 2020. Global customers such as Reward Gateway, Symphony Talent, PracticeIgnition, and Grand Rounds rely on ClientSuccess to deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive strong revenue retention and growth.

Related Images

conversations-by-clientsuccess.png

Conversations by ClientSuccess

Communication, collaboration & productivity…all within one solution.

SOURCE ClientSuccess, Inc.