CLIF BAR Athlete Partners to Expand Access to Sports Nationwide Through 2024 CLIF CORPS' Athlete Coalition

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLIF BAR today announced the 2024 line-up for the CLIF CORPS' Athlete Coalition featuring several of its world-renowned athlete partners—including WNBA MVP Breanna "Stewie'' Stewart, top-ranked tennis pro Frances Tiafoe, NWSL soccer star Sophia Smith and Paralympian and Marathon Champion Daniel Romanchuk. Working together with CLIF BAR, these athletes are embracing their national platform to help advance equitable access to sports and the outdoors.

CLIF BAR is honored to continue partnering with like-minded athletes and advocates to further support youth sports clinics and specific nonprofit programming in local communities. Research from the CDC shows that there is a significant gap in youth sports participation tied to family income level, from 31.2% among children with a family income of less than 100% of the federal poverty level (FPL) to 70.2% among children with a family income of 400% or more of FPL. CLIF CORPS' Athlete Coalition partnerships are rooted in purpose with the goal of removing barriers to sport and expanding access nationwide.

"We are inspired by the journeys of our athlete partners to get where they are in their careers and we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to pursue their athletic dreams and passions," said Brooke Donberg, Director of Partnerships and Activation at CLIF BAR. "We are proud to be working with our partners to expand access and equity in sports, and to continue to make a positive impact in the local communities we touch."

Working together with its partner athletes, the CLIF CORPS' 2024 effort will feature a variety of initiatives nationwide including:

WNBA MVP and Olympian Breanna "Stewie" Stewart is partnering with CLIF BAR and THE ARK to fund basketball court hoops as a part of a court build-out for youth in Jackson, Mississippi . THE ARK is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults in the Greater Jackson area through sports, fitness, mentorship and community building programs.

is partnering with CLIF BAR and to fund basketball court hoops as a part of a court build-out for youth in . THE ARK is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and young adults in the area through sports, fitness, mentorship and community building programs. Top-ranked U.S. tennis professional Frances Tiafoe, is supporting the USTA Foundation's Frances Tiafoe Fund through appearing at a series of USTA Foundation community tennis clinics in cities across the U.S. CLIF BAR is a supporter of these USTA Foundation tennis clinics, which provide young athletes greater access to the sport and a unique opportunity to meet and play on-court with Tiafoe. This year, CLIF BAR is also helping fund USTA Foundation program and individual player grants through its Frances Tiafoe Fund. These grants will be presented to individuals and National Junior Tennis and Learning chapters to support their efforts of combining tennis with education to enrich the lives of under-resourced youth.

is supporting the USTA Foundation's Frances Tiafoe Fund through appearing at a series of USTA Foundation community tennis clinics in cities across the U.S. CLIF BAR is a supporter of these USTA Foundation tennis clinics, which provide young athletes greater access to the sport and a unique opportunity to meet and play on-court with Tiafoe. This year, CLIF BAR is also helping fund USTA Foundation program and individual player grants through its Frances Tiafoe Fund. These grants will be presented to individuals and National Junior Tennis and Learning chapters to support their efforts of combining tennis with education to enrich the lives of under-resourced youth. National Women's Soccer League player and Olympian Sophia Smith , most recently named the 2024 SheBelieves Cup MVP, is partnering with Outdoor Afro , a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature. CLIF BAR has been a proud partner of Outdoor Afro for over a decade.

, most recently named the 2024 SheBelieves Cup MVP, is partnering with , a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature. CLIF BAR has been a proud partner of Outdoor Afro for over a decade. Paralympian and Marathon Champion, Daniel Romanchuk , is launching a first-of-its-kind nonprofit, Wheels for Change, that will loan racing wheelchairs to young athletes in communities across the country to inspire the next generation of Paralympians. CLIF BAR is committed to providing seed funding to launch this nonprofit later this year.

Launched in 2022, the Athlete Coalition is part of CLIF BAR's long-standing community service program, CLIF CORPS, through which CLIF BAR aims to further expand access and equity to sports nationwide. For CLIF BAR, giving back to communities is at the brand's core and includes cash donations totaling $73 million since 2000 and contribution of more than 200,000 employee volunteer service hours since 2001.

For more information on the CLIF BAR Athlete Coalition's access and equity efforts and partnerships, visit www.clifbar.com/values .

About CLIF BAR

For more than 30 years, CLIF has crafted delicious and organic food under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands.

For more information about CLIF BAR please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com)

