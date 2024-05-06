CLIF BAR Launches "The Most Important Ingredient is You" Integrated Ad Campaign

The creative elements are inspired by interviews with real CLIF BAR lovers, who said that while they rely on CLIF to fuel them to engage in activities they love, in the end what matters most is the passion to "get out there and try." The new advertisements feature a variety of world-renowned CLIF Athletes including Frances Tiafoe, Sophia Smith and Breanna Stewart who all bring their talents and energy to their respective sports, along with everyday people who showcase how they turn personal passions into action.

With this new campaign, CLIF aims to put the individual in the spotlight, stating that people are the ones who turn the energy bar's goodness into greatness. As Frances Tiafoe shares, "The more good you put in, the more great you get out." As part of the campaign, the brand will continue to team up with athletes and nonprofit partners to further advance CLIF's work to support access and equity to the outdoors and sports.

"'The Most Important Ingredient is You' champions the individual as an integral part of every CLIF-fueled activity, whether it's going for a hike, taking a spin on a bike, or playing pick-up basketball," said Brooke Donberg, Director of Partnerships and Activation at CLIF BAR. "For more than 30 years, CLIF has been making energy food for active occasions and we want to highlight that we're in it together, to help fuel people to be at their best in the important moments."

The integrated campaign is rolling out in the U.S. and Canada with video ads on broadcast TV, the TradeDesk, and YouTube, along with social media content on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, influencer activations, and audience-targeted display.

The creative campaign and new brand visual and audio direction were developed by the CLIF team in partnership with DAVID New York and supporting agencies VaynerMedia, Dentsu, and Edible, Inc. "This is just the first step of a very exciting partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the U.S. CLIF is a fantastic brand to work with and we can't wait to continue on our journey with the team," said André Toledo, Chief Creative Officer at DAVID New York.

About CLIF

For more than 30 years, CLIF BAR has crafted delicious and organic food under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, CLIF became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenue of approximately $36 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, Belvita, Lu, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

For more information about CLIF BAR please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com)

About DAVID New York

DAVID is a creative agency network that belongs to WPP, the largest communication group in the world. The agency was founded in 2012 and, after just over a decade, has established itself as one of the most creative in the world, having won more than 200 Lions at the Cannes Festival. It has six offices in São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Miami, Madrid, Bogotá, and New York, the latter inaugurated in September 2022. Coca-Cola, Burger King, Supercell, Netflix, Toyota, Mondelēz, Android (Google), ABI, and HSBC are some of its clients.

SOURCE CLIF