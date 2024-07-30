CLIF BAR To Give Away REI Co-op Adventures Trips and Outdoor Gear to Help Get More People Outside This Summer

Buy a CLIF multi-pack and you could win a Cliff trip – or thousands of other prizes and offers including daypacks, tents, GPS watches and more

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CLIF BAR today announced the launch of a summer sweepstakes featuring thousands of outdoor-themed prizes and offers. Of those, two grand prize winners will receive an expenses-paid REI Co-op Adventure Travel trip to help encourage people to spend more time outside in nature this year. The program stems from CLIF BAR's purpose to help 'feed adventure' and builds on the brand's long-standing commitment to support equitable access to outdoors and sport.

Studies have shown Americans spend 90% of their time indoors. While outdoor recreation rates are climbing, research from the Outdoor Industry Association suggests that more than 40% of people in the U.S. don't engage in activities like hiking and camping, and therefore are missing out on the meaningful physical and mental benefits of spending time in nature.

The Take a Trip with CLIF Instant Win & Sweepstakes hopes to spark excitement about getting outdoors in the coming warm-weather months.

Sweepstakes grand prize winners will embark on a fully guided trip of their choosing provided by REI Adventures , which offers nearly 150 multi-day small group excursions across the U.S., from backpacking in Yosemite to kayaking the San Juan Islands and mountain biking the epic Rainbow Rim Trail at the Grand Canyon. All trips are led by professional REI guides who take care of every detail and are passionate about sharing their region's rich cultural and ecological history. Adventures range from weekend getaways to week-long experiences and are rated from easy active to strenuous so travelers can decide which itinerary is best for their interests and abilities.

Sweepstakes prizing includes:

Grand prizes: Two grand prize winners will receive an expenses-paid REI Adventures trip and airfare for themselves and three guests.

Instant win prize winners: There are over 50 premium prizes for the daily instant win game which includes GPS watches, 4-person tents, and daypacks. Instant win players will also have the opportunity to win thousands of other prizes and offers, like CLIF water bottles and totes.

"CLIF BAR was born on a bike and is committed to helping people enjoy activities in nature, which includes making it possible for everyone to have access to the outdoors," said Camille Bridges, Senior Brand Manager, CLIF BAR. "This mission is at the core of who we are and, as a brand, we're also experts in fueling adventure. The Take a Trip with CLIF Instant Win & Sweepstakes combines our passions and is an exciting way to encourage outdoor exploration."

Additionally, CLIF BAR continues its work with nonprofit partners such as Outdoor Afro and Climbing for Change to help address barriers to outdoor access. Together the partners will provide opportunities for more people to participate in activities otherwise deemed inaccessible or unwelcoming for economic, social or emotional reasons.

Starting today, consumers can enter the Take a Trip with CLIF Instant Win & Sweepstakes, which is open through 11:59 PM ET on October 1, 2024. To enter, visit clifbar.com/buyaclif and upload a picture or screenshot of a receipt showing purchase of a CLIF BAR multi-pack. The more receipts entered, the more chances you have to win*.

Instant-win prize recipients will be notified within 24-48 hours. Grand prize winners will be selected once the entry period closes and will then be contacted directly to secure their REI adventure.

About CLIF BAR

For more than 30 years, CLIF has crafted delicious and organic food under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, CLIF became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenue of approximately $36 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, Belvita, Lu, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. For more information about CLIF BAR please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com)

Take a Trip with CLIF Instant Win & Sweepstakes

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY TO ENTER Take a Trip with CLIF Instant Win & Sweepstakes. Std. msg & data rates apply to scans. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 7/31/24 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 10/1/24. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., & Puerto Rico 18 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. For Official Rules, free method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit clifbar.com/buyaclif. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936. † If entering by purchasing a CLIF pack, receipt upload required. Each entrant may receive up to 20 sweepstakes entries.

