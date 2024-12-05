Clif Family Winery & Farm Offers New Seasonal Wine Tasting Menu

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clif Family Winery, a Napa Valley champion of organic farming and sustainable business practices celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has just introduced the Winter menu for its popular Seasonal Wine Tasting experience.

Brought to life by the creators of Clif Bar, the Clif Family tasting room on Main Street in St. Helena offers one of the most welcoming food and wine experiences in Napa Valley.

Clif Family Executive Chef Magnus Young has just changed up the Season Pairing Menu, where guests can experience a taste of the organic Clif Family Farm along with delicious organically farmed wines. The menu for this delicious wine and food pairing experience changes quarterly to reflect what's in season at the farm.

"At Clif Family Winery & Farm, we are all about sharing organically grown produce and creating seasonal food and wine pairings," says Executive Chef Magnus Young. "I want to match and complement our wines in unexpected ways and the seasonal offerings from the farm help keep everything fresh and interesting. Our new winter menu is a delight."

The new Seasonal Wine Tasting menu is $50 per person and includes:

Roasted Farm squash with White Wine Somm Seasoning and Estate EVOO paired with the 2022 Napa Valley Viognier.

Journeyman Meats Porcini Parmesan Salumi paired with the 2022 Napa Valley Malbec.

Beehive Barely Buzzed Coffee and Lavender rubbed cheese with Caramelized Membrillo (Quince Paste) paired with the 2021 "Kit's Killer Cab" Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley .

Reservations are required for this tasting experience. The Clif Family Plant Based pairing menu or Mocktail Flight are available to substitute upon request.

All three of the wines are made with grapes farmed at the Clif Family organically certified Valle Di Sotto vineyard in the heart of Napa Valley's Oak Knoll District.

About Clif Family Winery & Farm:

In 2004, Clif Bar co-creators Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford embarked on a new venture, founding Clif Family Winery & Farm based on their shared commitment to crafting delicious, small-batch food and wine while prioritizing the well-being of people, the planet, and the community. Guided by a dedication to the highest quality with the lowest environmental impact, Clif Family is a certified B Corp committed to organic food and farming, sustainable production, zero waste, and conserving and restoring our natural resources.

Our portfolio includes organically farmed Napa Valley wines and specialty foods, including Solar Grown Honey, Savory Nut Mixes, Fruit Preserves, Wine Jellies and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Clif Family farms 90 acres of organic vineyards and a 10-acre vegetable garden, olive grove and fruit orchard in the Napa Valley.

