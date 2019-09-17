Clif Kid Partners with Green Kid Crafts to Spark Kids' Imagination and Inspire Environmental Awareness

As kids head back to school, this partnership helps parents keep active kids' energy levels up and imaginations fueled with outdoor STEAM activities. Parents can visit here to enter to win a box of their own. The two companies are giving away 50 Imagination boxes per week, while supplies last.

A PIONEER IN STEAM EDUCATION

Founded in 2010 by Penny Bauder, an environmental scientist and kids' STEAM expert, Green Kid Crafts has inspired a generation of kids to think about and take a leadership role in sustainability. Today, the fastest growing kids' subscription box, Green Kid Crafts recently celebrated shipment of its millionth order.

"Our mission to promote screen-free, STEAM education with our science and art kits and inspire a generation of environmental leaders has always been one and the same," said Penny Bauder, founder of Green Kid Crafts. "Seeing the looks of joy, confidence and pride on kids' faces when they share a completed experiment or art project is at the heart of what we do every day."

Green Kid Crafts' themes generally fall within four categories: Ecosystem Science, Environmental Activism, Wildlife Science, and Earth Science. Past kits have included Outer Space, Save our Oceans, Green Energy, Rocket Science, Climate Change, and Arctic Science. Seasonal and holiday-specific themes are also regularly released.

AN AWARD-WINNING EXPERIENTIAL GIFT FOR KIDS

Recently honored with a Parents' Choice Award and an NCW Eco-Excellence Award, Green Kid Crafts kits are designed by educators and scientists who have been inspiring and empowering young leaders and beyond for nearly 20 years.

The perfect experiential gift for kids, Green Kid Crafts STEAM subscriptions are the gift that keeps giving year-round, building leadership and life skills and fostering memories that will last a lifetime.

WHAT'S IN A GREEN KID CRAFTS STEAM BOX

Kid-sized science and artist tools

All the materials to complete 4-6 fun hands-on art STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) activities

Expert patch to commemorate newly learned STEAM skills

STEAM magazine tailored to the kit theme including reading lists, recipes, games, activities, art projects, science experiments

Prices range from $20 - $29 , depending on the subscription plan

- , depending on the subscription plan Available for purchase at greenkidcrafts.com and Amazon.com

ABOUT GREEN KID CRAFTS

Green Kid Crafts is the leading award-winning monthly subscription kit for kids that delivers a new STEAM learning adventure to families each month. Green Kid Crafts encourages creativity, literacy, and environmental education through thematic kits designed by educators and scientists to foster a generation of environmental leaders. Science, geography, math, art, technology, and engineering are woven into each themed kit, all made with carbon-neutral, sustainable materials. Green Kid Crafts has recently been honored with a Parents' Choice Recommended Award and NCW Eco-Excellence Award. https://www.greenkidcrafts.com/

