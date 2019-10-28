Cliff Asness, Eileen Murray and James Dinan to Speak at the 2019 Project Punch Card Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project Punch Card Investment Conference, taking place on December 11, 2019 at the Lincoln Center campus of Fordham's Gabelli School of Business, is pleased to announce rare keynote addresses from Cliff Asness, Founder of AQR Capital Management; Eileen Murray, Co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates; and James Dinan, Founder of York Capital Management. They will join a distinguished roster of industry leaders representing close to $1 trillion in assets under management.

This year's speakers include Michael Mauboussin, Director of Research at BlueMountain Capital; Victor Khosla, Founder of SVP Global; Robert Koenigsberger, Founder of Gramercy Funds; Rupal Bhansali, Chief Investment Officer of International and Global Equities at Ariel Investments; Andrew Herenstein, Founder and Managing Principal of Monarch Alternative Capital; Michael Oliver Weinberg, Managing Director and Head of Hedge Funds and Alternative Alpha at APG; Debra Fine, Founder of Fine Capital Partners; Pat Dorsey, Founder of Dorsey Asset Management; and Anna Nikolayevsky, Founder of Axel Capital Management.

A limited number of discount tickets have been made available at the Project Punch Card Investment Conference website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/71416648117. The discount expires at the end of October.

"We are excited to announce the second Project Punch Card Investment Conference to serve our mission of fostering a long-term investment orientation amongst women and minority students," said Vishal Mishra, Principal of Mishra Capital Partners and Founder of Project Punch Card, the nonprofit organization that manages the conference.

Conference organizer Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, continued, "This event spotlights the often overlooked issue of underrepresentation in our industry, and it sparks an important conversation about how we can begin to address it."

John W. Rogers, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Ariel Investments, said of Project Punch Card: "As the founder of Ariel, whose motto is 'slow and steady wins the race,' I applaud the efforts of Project Punch Card to foster a strong, long-term investment perspective for minority students considering a career in our industry."

The Project Punch Card Investment Conference is a collaborative effort of industry veterans Vishal Mishra of Mishra Capital Partners, Michael Oliver Weinberg of APG, James Basili of Lightsail Capital Management, Henry Patner of HEG Capital, Andrew Kahn of Kahn Brothers Group, Ginny Moore of CAS Investment Partners, and Lindsey Rubinstein and Brian Weber of Robotti & Company.

More information on Project Punch Card and the Project Punch Card Investment Conference is available at https://projectpunchcard.eventbrite.com and https://www.projectpunchcard.com.

About Project Punch Card

Project Punch Card, which takes its name from Warren Buffett's "punch card" investment philosophy, is a nonprofit supporting underrepresented groups in the investment industry and a long-term orientation among business students.

Contacts:

Vishal Mishra

President, Project Punch Card

332-203-2490

projectpunchcard@gmail.com

Andrew Kahn

Conference Organizer, Project Punch Card

332-203-2490

projectpunchcard@gmail.com

SOURCE Project Punch Card

Related Links

https://projectpunchcard.com/

