Cliff Han, the Inventor of AllerPops, Is Honored to Be Named an SBDC "Star Business of the Year"

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Knoze Jr. Corp will be honored with the "Star Business of the Year" award from the Small Business Development Center at UNM-LA. The Star Businesses will be recognized on the floor of the New Mexico legislature. The company is grateful with support from local communities and visions that the world will accept AllerPops for Allergies just as it accepts penicillin for pneumonia.

Cliff Han developed a revolutionary theory to explain why we have allergies and invented AllerPops to solve the allergy problem.

The reception will be at the La Fonda hotel on February 10th at 5:30 pm and Knoze Jr AllerPops will be acknowledged on the floor of the New Mexico House of Representatives on February 11th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Knoze Jr.'s founder, Cliff Han, invented AllerPops three years ago and started his company. AllerPops are a revolutionary prebiotic lollipop that gives people all-natural allergy relief that lasts for months. Current medicine for allergies only relieves symptoms temporarily with significant side effects. AllerPops target the cause of allergies, resulting in lasting relief with minimal side effects.

The AllerPops business idea started with Dr. Han's family. Dr. Han's son had allergies since he was a baby. As a medical doctor, a biologist, and of course, a father, he wanted to find a solution. The opportunity came when he developed his own case of the allergies in 2014. He started to collect samples and data on his allergic reactions. In the spring of 2017, he revealed the secret behind allergic reactions that nobody had discovered. The application of his newly found theory, AllerPops, relieved him and his family's allergies shortly after. Knoze Jr was first established to study the allergies and then to market and distribute AllerPops Prebiotic Lollipops.

Knoze Jr. can not only treat allergies with AllerPops but also prevent allergies. There is no other product on the market that does the same thing.

"I developed AllerPops after discovering the real cause of allergies, and oral probiotic deficiency," says Dr. Han. "The beneficial bacteria have a natural function to calm the immune system. Without enough oral probiotics, the immune system surrounding the oral/nasal cavity will become hypersensitive. AllerPops contains cherry-picked nutrition for those bacteria and can restore the natural, peaceful condition."

Seasonal allergies are a common disease that became an epidemic in the last 30-50 years. Currently, it impacts 10-30% of the human population around the world. In the US, it is estimated that 50 million people have allergies, either seasonal or long term. "My goal for the business is to make AllerPops the primary choice for people with common allergies in the US and the world in the next 5-10 years," said Han.

America's Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) is a local, national, global business resource. New Mexico SBDC is a national accredited business assistance program offering no-cost business consulting and low-cost business training for all types of businesses at all stages of business development. SBDC focuses on job creation, growing business, new businesses and economic development.

Julianna Barbee is one of the SBDC Mentors said, "As a Star SBDC Client you have to be a strong business with strong leadership values. He has the qualities you need to make it as an entrepreneur. He embraces the challenge and he's not afraid of hard work and he surrounded himself with a great network of experts. He always maintains a high standard of ethics and integrity, and that is a rare quality these days."

Barbee's areas of expertise include broadcast media, YouTube videos, and websites and she has been assisting Han in all these areas to help launch AllerPops nationally and internationally.

Since the SBDC is made up of a global network of experts, she was able to reach out to colleagues to answer any questions that have come up for him along the way. "If I don't have the answers, I can find them," she said. "He really has access to local, national and global resources."

She said, "It's been great working with him. I feel like I've become better at my job because he challenges me."

Last fall, Barbee attended America's SBDC National Conference. "I found myself taking a lot of classes just so I could help Dr. Han, like future trend classes, marketing classes and financial classes." While there, she gave a speech where she shared the success of her local clients, including AllerPops and Black Mesa Winery.

"Dr. Han is doing all the right things," said Barbee. "He's disciplined. He's a risk taker. He is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone. He's not afraid to fail. He's interested in solutions. Even the product itself is all about finding a real solution to allergies and not just masking the symptoms. His solution-based mindset is his competitive edge. He truly wants his customers to be well. His mind and his heart is truly with the customer and his focus is always on the customers, and what will help him and heal them?"

Surrounded by a Network of Experts Helped Him Reach Business Milestones Faster

"I have been working with both Joe Montes and Julianna Barbee at the Small Business Development Centers at Los Alamos and Espanola," said Han. "Their advice has propelled the progress of my company."

The Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) at Santa Fe is another organization Han has interacted with. He met with Lee Lefton, Jim Owens, and Russ Mooney.

Lee Lefton said, "Cliff Han is a real success story. A microbiologist, he developed a lollipop that would relieve and prevent allergies for long periods of time unlike anything else on the market. SCORE guided Cliff through the branding process helping him come up with the fun and memorable product name AllerPops. From there, Cliff launched a successful marketing campaign that included radio, television, social media and a website, all helping to boost sales and build a strong audience for the product. Cliff credits SCORE's mentorship in helping him get through FDA's oversight for AllerPops. Now, the sky's the limit for growing the business."

After the discovery of the cause of allergies, the first significant effort was to protect the intellectual property by submitting multiple patent applications. Knoze Jr. has been awarded three patents for method and composition that treats allergies, and three others are pending. Patent applications to major international markets, such as Europe Union, China, Japan, and Korea, have been submitted.

"After the invention of AllerPops, several other milestones got the business on the right track: finding the right contract manufacturer, selling on Amazon, and selling on knozejr.com," said Han. "I have learned plenty of things about how to run my business in the last two years. The most important thing is constantly reshaping myself to fit the development of the business. For example, my recent adaptation is to reduce my function as an omnipotent worker and hire more professional services to meet the need of Knoze Jr. High-quality work from professional services will facilitate market expansion."

Before inventing AllerPops, Dr. Han was a biologist in Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) for 22 years, where he participated in the Human Genome Project. He led a team to complete many hundreds of bacterial genomes and authored more than 300 research papers. Before that, Dr. Han got his Ph.D. from Fudan University, was trained as a medical doctor and worked in a hospital for four years. He also worked at the Quality and Performance Assurance Division in LANL for three years, which prepared him in business administration, especially in quality control.

You can buy AllerPops on Amazon and local drug stores. Log on to AllerPops.com for more information.

