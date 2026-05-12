Cliff Lede Vineyards to Amplify the BottleRock Experience with Festival-Wide Presence

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliff Lede Vineyards, the renowned Stags Leap District winery celebrated for its deep-rooted connection to classic rock culture, will be showcased across this year's BottleRock Napa Valley festival with a dynamic, festival-wide presence. Known for weaving music into its identity—from vineyard blocks named after iconic rock songs and albums to its immersive Backstage Tasting Lounge featuring signed guitars and rotating exhibitions from legends like John Lennon, Grace Slick, and Bernie Taupin—the winery brings its signature blend of wine and rock 'n' roll to one of Napa Valley's most high-energy events.

Festivalgoers will find Cliff Lede wines poured across multiple BottleRock venues, ensuring broad access to its acclaimed portfolio. The winery's vibrant Sauvignon Blanc will be widely available throughout the grounds, including the VIP Village, The Club, Suites, and The Wine Garden. Meanwhile, its highly regarded Cabernet Sauvignon will be featured in premium locations, including the Skydecks and VIP Reserve Bar. For those seeking a top-tier tasting experience, Cliff Lede's flagship "Poetry" Cabernet Sauvignon and Beckstoffer To Kalon Cabernet Sauvignon will be showcased at the Platinum Somm Wine Bar, where Napa Valley Master Sommeliers and Masters of Wine will guide guests through these exceptional wines.

Adding to the weekend's excitement, Cliff Lede Vineyards COO and General Manager Jason Lede will return for his fourth appearance behind the decks as a featured DJ at the BottleRock Silent Disco on Friday, May 22, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. "We look forward to taking the guest experience to 11 across venues with our wines this year, and I am excited to get back to the DJ booth," says Jason. His performance underscores the winery's enduring passion for music and its seamless integration into the Cliff Lede experience—bringing the spirit of rock to life not only in the vineyard and tasting room, but on one of Napa Valley's most celebrated festival stages.

Cliff Lede Vineyards is offering one complimentary tasting with each paid tasting for passholders during BottleRock week. Use code BROCK26 when booking online or contact the winery to reserve.

About Cliff Lede Vineyards

First established by Cliff Lede in 2002 with the purchase of 60 acres in the Stags Leap District, Cliff Lede Vineyards has become a leading family-owned producer of Bordeaux variety wines with more than 160 acres of estate vineyards across Stags Leap District, Calistoga and Carneros. The 25,000 square foot Howard Backen-designed winery and network of caves provide an ideal home for Cliff Lede's wine production. Over the last two decades, the winery's flagship estate bottling, Poetry Cabernet Sauvignon, has been awarded multiple 100-point scores across critical publications. Winemaking is led by Director of Winemaking Christopher Tynan and Winemaker Travis Bullard. The Cliff Lede Vineyards' tasting room offers a complete Napa Valley lifestyle experience where the best in wine, music, art, architecture and nature intersect. A variety of indoor and outdoor tasting experiences and private tours, including tasting in the newly remodeled Backstage Tasting Lounge, are available with advance reservation, daily from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

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SOURCE Cliff Lede Vineyards