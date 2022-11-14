Clifford Law Offices Ranked in 2023 "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifford Law Offices has been ranked in the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list nationally in Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions as well as regionally in seven practice areas.

Firms included in the 2023 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently outstanding ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

The 2023 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"; includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally-ranked practice area.

Clifford Law Offices received the following rankings in the 2023 "Best Law Firms":

National Tier 1

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 1: Chicago

Aviation Law

Commercial Litigation

Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Regional Tier 3: Chicago

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Clifford Law Offices has earned a ranking on U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list for multiple consecutive years. Click here to learn more about Clifford Law Offices.

About Clifford Law Offices

Clifford Law Offices is ranked as one of the top law firms in Illinois and across the country. They are recognized leaders in aviation litigation, complex personal injury, wrongful death cases, medical malpractice, products liability, premises liability, and transportation litigation. Clifford Law Offices also has a reputation in class action litigation, whistleblower cases, and commercial litigation cases.

