Clifford M. Sladnick Joins TAG Financial Institutions Group as Managing Director and Head of Chicago Office

Mr. Sladnick has a distinguished and unique 37-year career which includes roles as a CPA, a corporate partner in an international law firm, an executive officer of a publicly held commercial bank and as an executive at two leading public companies. He brings significant experience in mergers and acquisitions, commercial lending, corporate finance and development, human resources, legal, investor relations, compliance and strategic planning; having completed over $4 billion of corporate acquisitions and divestitures across various industries.

"Cliff will focus on helping us grow our business services group with a specific concentration in PEO, payroll, staffing, insurance, technology and HR. We are confident that he will continue the momentum we have started to build over the last several years providing exceptional service to our clients in this space," said TAG Financial Partner, Kieran Pinney.

"Cliff is one of the most respected investment bankers in the middle market business services sector and we are delighted he is joining us. He shares our values and our focus and places the same strong emphasis as we do on achieving client objectives. His experience, market knowledge and contacts are complementary to ours and will help us to expand our practice," commented Steven Nigro, TAG Financial's Managing Partner.

"TAG Financial is an excellent fit with my business services practice and brings to me both enhanced resources and additional senior expertise in the segments I focus on," said Cliff Sladnick.

About TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC

TAG Financial is a leader in delivering top quality comprehensive investment and merchant banking services to middle market financial and business services clients. TAG Financial provides merger and acquisition, capital raising and stakeholder advisory services combining its decades of advisory experience, superior reputation and broad network of relationships to originate, structure and complete successful transactions.

