Cliffside Malibu Launches "You are Not Your Addiction" TV Advertising Campaign

The staff of Cliffside Malibu understands the impact of disruption first-hand. The campaign launches just two years after losing five out of nine properties to the devastating Woolsey fires. The campaign is a testament to their own survival during one of the most devastating periods in Southern California's history. While the fires raged, determined Cliffside staff members quickly relocated patients to safety without any interruption of treatment. The Cliffside residences that were salvageable were renovated and a new residence that was added after the fires is featured prominently in the commercial. It reveals a beautiful, homelike Cliffside experience but also underscores the evidence-based care at the core of their successful, time-honored programs. Scenes include a swimming pool, chef-served meals, outdoor massage, yoga and other amenities that have become a hallmark of Cliffside, though CEO Kelly Stephenson makes it clear that Cliffside is more than just another beautiful seaside treatment center.

"Our program is different," states Stephenson. "It is evidence-based and rooted in the Stages of Change according to the Transtheoretical Model which suggests that changes in behavior happen in motivational stages and specific behavioral theories can be applied to the stage in which they are most effective. Our staff was trained personally by the model's founder Dr. Prochaska. It is at the core of our work and allows us to truly customize treatment for each patient." She adds, "Our patients also benefit post- treatment through our outpatient services, sober living homes and a robust alumni program to ensure they have a community of support for the rest of their lives. Even the new Cliffside logo featured in the ad was designed to reflect this model, with six points of a ship's wheel to represent navigating the six stages of change."

The campaign includes both male and female vignettes, as they realize the value of taking the time for self-care, engaging in treatment, and ultimately realizing their dreams. "It's not just about eliminating drug and alcohol use but about reigniting the passion, goals and desires our clients had before their lives were disrupted by addiction," says Stephenson. "Everyone deserves to live a happy rewarding life; that's why we're here."

One powerful image in the campaign is a sobriety coin, held in the hand of actress Janet Carter. (https://www.janetmcarter.com) "This coin is a symbol familiar to individuals in recovery. The coins are part of a milestone celebration we have for our alumni; the ceremonies include heartfelt stories of personal journeys and triumphs." Stephenson adds, "We truly do have a legacy of transforming lives – the ad shows just a glimpse of the miraculous changes we witness every day."

ABOUT CLIFFSIDE MALIBU

Cliffside Malibu is part of the Discovery Behavioral Health family of brands. Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading U.S. behavioral health network that delivers accessible, evidence-based care within hospital and community-based centers. Treatment programs include substance use, eating disorder and mental health centers. With more than 100 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient and telehealth programs for teens and adults, as well as TMS services at select locations. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

Contact:

Sandra Sellani

949.463.8683 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE Cliffside Malibu

Related Links

https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

