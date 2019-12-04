Cliffside Malibu's Outpatient Center In Malibu Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffside Malibu, a nationally recognized leader in evidence-based addiction treatment, announced today that its outpatient facility in Malibu, CA is now in network with Anthem Blue Cross, one of the two largest health providers in California serving nearly 2.4 million residents.

Cliffside Malibu Outpatient Services – Malibu is an innovative outpatient center designed to help those in the early stages of substance abuse or drug dependence.

"With today's announcement of the new contract with Anthem Blue Cross, our Malibu outpatient facility is opening the doors for more clients to receive Cliffside Malibu's unique brand of evidence-based treatment at all levels of care. This ensures a full continuum of care for all clients," said Kelly Stephenson, CEO, Cliffside Malibu.

The Cliffside Malibu outpatient center serves the growing need for evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, notably alcohol and drugs. The facility offers outpatient detox services as an alternative to residential detox. Clients can continue their treatment in the outpatient center, attending individual and group therapy.

Overdoses from opioid drugs have soared in the U.S. over the past five years to become the leading cause of death for adults under 50 (surpassing deaths by car accidents and gun violence), according to the Centers for Disease Control. Every 11 minutes, an American dies from drug overdose with nearly 70,000 deaths recorded in 2018. However, the vast majority of those who need treatment never receive it, mainly because of either a lack of qualified facilities or an inability to pay for it.

"There's a tremendous need for affordable and accessible outpatient addiction treatment services in greater Los Angeles in the wake of the opioid epidemic. Our outpatient center in Malibu is committed to providing the highest standard of evidence-based addiction treatment that over the years has defined the Cliffside Malibu brand," Cliffside Malibu CEO John Peloquin, PhD.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is a leading, in-network, U.S. healthcare provider delivering accessible, evidence-based community care for substance use, eating disorders and behavioral health. Discovery's programs include residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

