Cliffside Malibu's Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross

"With today's announcement of our Sherman Oaks facility now being in network with Anthem Blue Cross, we have the ability to provide the best treatment services available to the greatest number of people," said Cliffside Malibu CEO John Peloquin, PhD.

The Cliffside Malibu Outpatient Services - Sherman Oaks facility was opened earlier this year to serve the growing need for evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, notably alcohol and drugs. The facility offers outpatient detox services as an alternative to residential detox. Clients can continue their treatment in the outpatient center, attending individual and group therapy.

Overdoses from opioid drugs have soared in the U.S. over the past five years to become the leading cause of death for adults under 50 (surpassing deaths by car accidents and gun violence), according to the Centers for Disease Control. While every 15 minutes an American dies from an opioid drug overdose, the vast majority of those who need treatment never receive it, mainly because of either a lack of qualified facilities or an inability to pay for it.

"There's a tremendous need for affordable and accessible outpatient addiction treatment services in greater Los Angeles in the wake of the opioid epidemic. This new center is committed to providing the highest standard of evidence-based addiction treatment that over the years has defined the Cliffside Malibu brand," said Laura Beck, Cliffside Malibu Director of Outpatient Services.

The new center's detox services are headed by medical director Craig V. Smith, MD, who is board-certified in addiction medicine. Outpatient detox is suitable for patients battling opioid, benzodiazepine, or alcohol dependence, he said.

Cliffside Malibu Outpatient Services – Sherman Oaks is located at 15250 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, near the intersection of the 405 and 101 freeways in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Cliffside Malibu has earned a world-class reputation for its evidence-based addiction treatment centers. Its residential facility in Malibu is known for its treatment of Hollywood celebrities and other luminaries from the worlds of business, sports and politics. The expansion of its operations to the San Fernando Valley allows its acclaimed clinical program to become available to a far broader population. The new facility is in-network with Anthem Blue Cross and accepts most health insurance plans.

Founded by Richard Taite in 2005, Cliffside Malibu treatment center has grown in size and stature in the ensuing years, today offering the highest standard of clinical care in its residential, intensive-outpatient, and sober living facilities.

Contact: Greg Ptacek, 1-323-841-8002, gregptacek@me.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cliffside-malibus-sherman-oaks-facility-now-in-network-with-anthem-blue-cross-300624054.html

SOURCE Cliffside Malibu