Cliffwater Appoints Sam Walsh as Managing Director on Cascade Real Assets Fund Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater, a leading private markets interval fund manager, today announced that Sam Walsh has joined as Managing Director on the Cascade Real Assets Fund team.

Sam joins Cliffwater from GIC, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Investments, Americas Real Estate. During his tenure, Sam held senior investment responsibilities across real estate equity and credit. Sam served as Head of Multifamily and Retail in North America and has experience leading investments across a variety of real estate sectors.

Sam's appointment comes as Cliffwater continues to expand its dedicated Cascade Real Assets Fund team, following the recent additions of Ryan Madani as Managing Director and Sean Brenan as Head of Real Estate and Portfolio Manager. The team is supported by Cliffwater's broader real assets platform, which brings more than two decades of experience, a tenured research team, and deep institutional knowledge and industry relationships across private real estate, infrastructure, and other real assets.

"As a leader at one of the most significant institutional investors in the world, Sam brings substantial real estate investing experience and a strong track record allocating capital across property types and sectors," said Blake Nesbitt, Co-Head of Asset Management and Chief Investment Officer at Cliffwater. "His experience investing at scale and developing and structuring partnerships with real estate GPs of various types will be very valuable and accretive as we scale the Cascade Real Assets Fund."

ABOUT CLIFFWATER

Cliffwater LLC ("Cliffwater" or "the Firm") is an independent alternative investment adviser and fund manager. Founded in 2004, Cliffwater has been shaping how alternatives are understood and accessed through its research, proprietary indices, and innovative evergreen private markets funds. The Firm has deployed $136 billion in private markets on behalf of its clients, including $19B in real assets, as of March 31, 2026. Cliffwater is also one of the largest providers of alternative investment solutions for the wealth management channel. The Firm's private markets interval fund platform is now the largest in the market with $44.6 billion in net assets as of July 31, 2026.

Cliffwater LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

https://www.cliffwater.com.

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SOURCE Cliffwater