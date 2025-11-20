Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund Announces First Interval Fund Public Rating from S&P Global Ratings

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund ("CCLFX" or "the Fund"), a diversified interval fund focused on generating consistent income through corporate middle market direct lending, is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") assigned the Fund an 'A' issuer credit rating ("ICR") with a stable outlook.

CCLFX becomes the first interval fund to receive this S&P rating, setting a milestone for not only the Fund, but also the growing interval fund industry. The 'A' rating underpins the strength of CCLFX's portfolio diversification and highlights its differentiated funding and liquidity profile. It is anticipated that any hypothetical senior unsecured debt issued by CCLFX would initially result in an issuance rating of 'A-' from S&P.

"Receiving such a rating from S&P is expected to provide the Fund with expanded access to more scalable debt capital markets at potentially lower overall financing costs relative to other private market solutions," commented Daniel Lepore, Managing Director and Head of Liability Management.

"We believe that this rating from S&P is a significant assessment of Cliffwater's platform and our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions for our clients. Our objective in launching CCLFX was, and continues to be, providing individual investors with a high-caliber product. This rating is a strong indication that our team's efforts have been achieving just that," said Stephen Nesbitt, CEO of Cliffwater. "We are proud to have received this rating and will strive to continue delivering attractive and consistent returns for investors."

ABOUT CLIFFWATER CORPORATE LENDING FUND (CCLFX)

Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund is a Delaware statutory trust registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund operates as an interval fund and commenced operations on March 6, 2019.

CCLFX employs an innovative approach to corporate middle market lending, investing and co-investing in a diverse set of loans originated through multiple what Cliffwater views as high-quality institutional direct lenders. CCLFX focuses on delivering consistent floating-rate income and principal protection through all environments with low price volatility.

As of October 31, 2025, CCLFX has over $32.0 billion in net asset value and approximately $42.2 billion in total gross assets.

Cliffwater LLC serves as the investment adviser of the Fund.

https://www.cliffwaterfunds.com

ABOUT CLIFFWATER LLC

Cliffwater LLC ("Cliffwater" or "the Firm") is an independent alternative investment adviser and fund manager. Founded in 2004, Cliffwater has been shaping how alternatives are understood and accessed through its research, proprietary indices, and innovative evergreen private markets funds. The Firm's research has been cited in industry-leading publications and led to the creation of the Cliffwater Direct Lending Index ("CDLI"), the first published index and widely accepted benchmark for direct lending, and its suite of sub-indices. Cliffwater is also one of the largest providers of alternative investment solutions for the wealth management channel. The Firm's private markets interval fund platform is now the largest in the market with $44 billion in net assets as of October 31, 2025, and includes the two largest credit interval funds.

Cliffwater LLC is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

https://www.cliffwater.com

An S&P Global Ratings issuer credit rating is a forward-looking opinion of an obligor's overall creditworthiness, focusing on its capacity and willingness to meet financial commitments as they come due. It does not apply to any specific financial obligation, as it does not take into account the nature of and provisions of the obligation, its standing in bankruptcy or liquidation, statutory preferences, or the legality and enforceability of the obligation. Long-term issuer credit ratings range from AAA to SD/D, with modifiers (+/-) from AA to CCC indicating relative standing. An obligor rated 'A' has strong capacity to meet its financial commitments but is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in circumstances and economic conditions than obligors in higher-rated categories. Please visit www.spglobal.com/ratingsdirect for information on the rating and criteria used.

SOURCE Cliffwater