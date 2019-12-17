Clifton, Weiss & Associates and Sology Solutions Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement

GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifton, Weiss & Associates (CWA) of Gwynedd Valley, Pa., today announced a strategic alliance agreement with Sology Solutions of Richardson, Texas. The agreement leverages the capabilities of each company to address both design and integration of communication-based applications.

"We are excited about this alliance agreement," said Nate Niles, CWA's president and CEO. "Having the ability to expand our breadth of capabilities helps us address client applications better than ever before."

"The synergy of our combined experience with transportation, utilities, and smart cities markets will provide a new level of service to our customers," said Ed Christmas, Sology's founder and managing principal.

CWA is a communication system design firm providing consulting services to rail, bus, airport, and electric/water/gas utilities. Past projects have included wide area fiberoptic networks, positive train control communications, SCADA implementation, advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) systems, optical/ethernet network and VoIP designs, cyber security assessment and implementation, wide area Wi-Fi system designs, and distributed antenna systems (DAS) for public safety and cellular applications.

Sology is a provider of integrated technology solutions, digitizing spaces to make them intelligent and connected. Focusing on smart communities and transportation, the firm has experience with various internet of things (IoT) applications including smart streetlight control, digital kiosks, gunshot detection, and video analytics. Sology is a Cisco Premier Value Added Reseller.

Both companies are certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs).

Niles is a graduate of both Pennsylvania State University and Harvard Business School and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). His background includes extensive senior executive experience leading middle market companies.

Christmas has more than 25 years of experience in the technology field. In 2008, Christmas had the vision to establish an IT system integration firm to capture the growth of IoT technologies. Christmas holds a B.S. in Marketing from the State University of New York-New Paltz and an M.B.A in Finance from Adelphi University.

SOURCE Clifton, Weiss & Associates

