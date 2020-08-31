Clifton, Weiss & Associates Announces Company Name Change to NexLyte, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifton, Weiss & Associates, Inc., a telecommunications engineering and design consulting company based in suburban Philadelphia, today announced that the company will begin operating under the new name of NexLyte, Inc. effective immediately. This rebranding strategy better reflects the company's background in fiber optic networks and leading-edge advanced communication technologies for Critical Infrastructure clients.

"The new name change helps clients better identify with our core competencies," says Nate Niles, CEO, NexLyte. "With 27 years of successful project experience with our railroad, airport and utility clients, our new name helps identify our capabilities for a broader base of system requirements. Since acquiring the company in October 2019, I have been excited to see the company grow into new areas including distributed antenna systems, high-speed rail communications, and cyber security platforms."

The company has been recently involved in a number of interesting projects including five major communication system designs for Newark (NJ) Airport's new Terminal One, a design for replacement of a fiber optic network for Greater Cleveland Regional Transit, and the wayside-to-onboard radio system design for MBTA's Positive Train Control project throughout Greater Boston. Staff have competencies in specialized software tools including Revit BIM, EDX Signal Pro, Ekahau Pro, iBwave, and more. Staff hold product training certifications from Cisco, Fluidmesh, SOLiD, Nokia, and others.

About NexLyte

NexLyte, Inc. specializes in planning, design, implementation, and systems integration of public and private telecommunications networks. The company has a strong focus in passenger/freight rail, bus rapid transit (BRT), airport terminals, electric/water/gas utilities and cyber security sectors. A minority-owned business, NexLyte is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and/or Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by numerous state and municipal agencies across the country. NexLyte is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, PA. Visit their website: www.nexlytetec.com

