Clifton, Weiss & Associates Names Nathan Niles President and Chief Executive Officer

GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clifton, Weiss & Associates (CWA) today announced that Nathan "Nate" Niles has taken the role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

In addition, the two original company founders Elizabeth Clifton and Stephen Weiss remain with the firm, taking the roles of Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President, respectively. Todd Ellis, who has been with CWA for three years is now the company's Senior Director.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Nate's caliber and experience leading the firm," said Clifton. "We are growing and look forward to his leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. He is a strong communicator who is customer focused with deep leadership capabilities."

Niles said, "I am honored and excited to continue the successes CWA has attained over the last 26 years. I believe CWA will have an increasingly important role in designing communication systems for our transportation and utility clients."

Niles is a graduate of both Pennsylvania State University and Harvard Business School and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). His background includes extensive senior executive experience leading middle market companies. Niles and his family reside in nearby Radnor, PA.

Clifton, Weiss & Associates is a communication system design firm providing consulting services to rail, bus, airport, and electric/water/gas utilities. Their past projects have included wide area fiber optic networks, Positive Train Control wireless communications, SCADA implementation, network and VoIP designs, cyber security assessment and implementation, Wi-Fi system designs, and distributed antenna systems (DAS) for Public Safety and cellular applications.

SOURCE Clifton, Weiss & Associates

Related Links

http://www.cliftonweiss.com

