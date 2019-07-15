ClimaCell Launches HyperCast 2.0: A Revolutionary Weather Forecasting Platform Businesses Can Actually Rely On

BOSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaCell, the weather technology company, today announced the launch of HyperCast 2.0, its hyper accurate weather forecasting platform. Already in use by companies across weather-sensitive industries - aviation, construction, outdoor events, on-demand companies, drones, energy, and transportation - HyperCast gives customers answers to their specific weather questions, allowing them to optimize operations, enhance safety, protect assets, reduce losses, and seize business opportunities.

HyperCast is based on ClimaCell's Weather Operating System (Weather OS), which combines Weather-of-Things data, everything from cell tower signals to data from connected cars, airplanes, drones and IoT devices, with AI-driven models that analyze the data at unprecedented resolutions (hundreds of meters instead of kilometers and minutes instead of hours). The result is minute-by-minute, street-by-street level forecasts that support our customers' decisions every day.

The new version of HyperCast takes ClimaCell's unique weather forecasting platform to the next level. With the same level of accuracy and reliability, HyperCast 2.0 offers an enhanced user experience, updated infrastructure for quick deployment of new features, such as impact analysis, and new layers, map views, and timeline.

Effie Artidi, Chief Product Officer at ClimaCell, commented: "Reliable weather forecasts are essential, not a nice-to-have. Knowing when to expect snow or high-speed winds, or where exactly lightning will strike, and when, is critical to businesses. It impacts everything from staffing overtime to maintenance needs, supply & demand expectations, customer satisfaction, and, most importantly, safety. It's time businesses have the level of accuracy they need with insights tailored to their specific business questions."

About ClimaCell

Have you ever had a significant business interruption due to unexpected weather conditions? ClimaCell is revolutionizing weather forecasting, and providing the accuracy and reliability necessary for the 21st century.

We combine Weather-of-Things data - from cell tower transmissions to connected cars - with traditional data sources and analyze the data using proprietary, cutting edge models. The result: forecasts that are hyper accurate, specific, and customizable. We call it MicroWeather and we offer it globally.

Our customers - industries, new economy players, emerging economies, and people who simply don't want to get caught in the rain - use our forecasts to make better decisions that impact everything from operations to profitability, safety and quality of life. www.climacell.co

