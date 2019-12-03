Climashield® Selects Exclusive Insulation Supplier in Japan

CLINTON, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Climashield® announced a partnership with Yagi & Co. as their official supplier for the Japanese market.

Yagi & Co. is the perfect complement to Climashield's team of engineers, combining their extensive local market network with 100 years of experience in raw materials and product design. Yagi will work with Japanese customers to provide Climashield's full portfolio of insulation products, customized for customers' application needs and performance functionality.

"Aligning with the right local partners is a key strategy in introducing our suite of insulation products into new markets," said Ken Hardin, CEO at Climashield®. "The team at Yagi knows the local market, and their experience in the textile industry speaks for itself. They are the ideal partner and we're excited to work with them to fulfill the needs of Japanese customers."

Climashield® offers a variety of products for applications including jackets, pants, sleeping bags, gloves and footwear. Consistently outperforming the competition in side-by-side comparisons of warmth-to-weight, the insulation features Durable Warmth – the ability to last throughout the lifetime of the product no matter how many times it is stretched, packed or washed.

ABOUT CLIMASHIELD®

Headquartered in Clinton, Tennessee, Climashield® is a total insulation supplier manufacturing a broad portfolio of insulation products for the outdoor recreation, military and hospitality industries around the world. Engineers have more than 70 years of combined experience in manufacturing, fiber technology and insulation production design. Climashield®'s signature continuous filament insulation is noted for providing the most compressible, warmest, softest, most durable, water resistant and hypoallergenic insulation products in the market. For more information, please visit www.climashield.com.

