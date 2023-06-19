Climate Action Live June 21st Unites Leading International Musicians, Artists, Youth Activists and Global Leaders for Worldwide Event to Manifest Change

Rallying Around Theme of "No Climate Action – No Peace," Dozens of Performers, Artists, and Leaders Participating in Global Streaming Event to Inspire Urgent Action on a Global Scale

LONDON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed musicians, actors, business leaders, climate activists and environmentalists from around the world will unite on 21st June for Climate Action Live, an international event convened by Peace One Day. With dozens of performers, speakers, and leaders from across every possible sector, the worldwide event aims to raise awareness of climate change and manifest climate action on a global scale.

Climate Action Live will facilitate conversations on a more sustainable and peaceful future for our planet. Live panel discussions and special interviews will connect the dots between urgent global issues, and raise awareness of a world that's NetZero under the theme: "No Climate Action – No Peace."

Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day said: "Wildfires and extreme weather are getting worse and more frequent, and more than ever we see the intersectionality between crises like war, racism, migration, injustice and poverty. Climate Action Live 21 is a moment for the world to stand together as one and declare that there is no peace without climate action. Peace One Day events are moments to inspire, uniting activists, artists, influencers and changemakers to spread their solutions. I hope this incredible lineup on 21 June will inspire and catalyze real, meaningful climate action worldwide."

Performers and speakers include: Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist; Zainab Salbi, Co-Founder of Daughter for Earth; Zwai Bala, South African Music Artist and Producer; Lizzie Carr MBE, Founder, Author, Campaigner; Dr. Kumi Naidoo, Global Ambassador for Africans Rising; Youth Climate Activist Kevin Patel; Sonia Thimmiah, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at Heineken, Charles Trevail, Global Executive Chairman, Interbrand Group; Valerie Keller, Co-Founder and CEO, IMAGINE; Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Climate Justice Activist; Sebastian Copeland, Polar Explorer, Photographer and Climate Advocate; Love Ssega, British Ugandan musician, producer and performing artist; Isaias Hernandez, Environmental Educator and Founder of QueerBrownVegan; Geetha Murali, CEO of Room to Read; Fionn Ferreira, Chemistry Student, Forbes 30 under 30, Scientist and Anti-Plastic Pollution Inventor; Anuna De Wever, Climate Activist; Jemere Morgan, Reggae Artist.

These urgent conversations will draw together views from climate-justice activists, leaders, and artists from around the world. Through these dialogues, Climate Action Live 21 June aims to make a compelling case for a coordinated and global effort, setting out action points to help individuals and organisations support change at all levels.

Sonia Thimmiah, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at the HEINEKEN Company, said "There are many types of organizations working to activate climate solutions, from companies to NGOs, scientists, artists, and activists. We believe in collaboration to drive climate action at scale for a better world, and in the power of Climate Action Live to inspire people with this urgent message."

Simon Ward, CEO of Inspired Thinking Group, said: "It's vitally important to share the stories of those who have been most affected by disruptions to peace, raising awareness to both the general public and to policymakers. We're extremely proud of our partnership with Peace One Day and look forward to expanding on it as we work on a variety of upcoming projects together – helping keep peace on the agenda while offering insights and opening discussions wherever we can."

Michael Mapes, CEO Trivium Packaging said: "Peace One Day brings powerful voices from business, governments, and activist groups to the table. That's exactly what we need to move the needle on climate action. The climate crisis is not for others to solve. It's down to our common action, and Trivium Packaging is joining forces with Peace One Day on June 21 to be part of the solution."

Peace One Day streams live from our Broadcast Hub at Peace One Day HQ, London with live action from around the world starting 2PM BST on Wednesday June 21st at www.peaceoneday.org and @PeaceOneDay on Twitter.

Climate Action Live 2023 is produced in association with ITG, and sponsored by the HEINEKEN Company and Trivium Packaging.

ABOUT PEACE ONE DAY

Filmmaker Jeremy Gilley founded Peace One Day in 1999 to establish an annual Peace Day with a fixed calendar date and document the process. In 2001 Peace One Day's efforts were rewarded when the member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the first ever annual day of global ceasefire and non-violence on the UN International Day of Peace, fixed in the calendar as 21 September – Peace Day. Peace One Day's overarching objective is to ensure that people are aware of the day and engage all sectors of society in the day's peaceful observance and celebration.

As well as leading a number of high-profile Peace Day campaigns in sport, education, the environment, and within the corporate sector, Peace One Day has produced 14 major broadcast celebrations, including performances by Sir Elton John, Akon, Annie Lennox, Lenny Kravitz, Youssou N'Dour, Yusuf Islam, Peter Gabriel, Patti Smith, Bryan Adams, John Legend, Dave Stewart, Jimmy Cliff and many others.

Peace One Day now marks four critical days in the global calendar, each with deep significance in relation to seasonal change:

21 September - Peace Day Live

21 December - Space Transformers Live, a dynamic digital experience giving a voice to the young change-makers, thinkers and innovators who are transforming the space around them for the benefit of their community and our world.

21 March - Anti-Racism Live

21 June - Climate Action Live

These live digital events provide platforms for discussion and action around issues of global concern. Peace One Day works closely with Digitalis, Social 360 and Signal AI to gather extensive data on the reach of our online presence.

