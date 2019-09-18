Climate action requires recognition of the rights of future generations, according to The Economist's youth essay-contest winner

The Economist 's second annual essay contest asked 16-to-25 year olds to answer the following question in fewer than 1,000 words: "What fundamental economic and political change, if any, is needed for an effective response to climate change?" The winner was selected from around 2,400 entries from 130 countries and territories.

Ms Parker's essay argues that the reason why governments are not achieving long-term climate targets is because they are not accountable with respect to the law:



"Only current generations have legal standing to sue; and to do so, they have to prove the impacts that they have experienced or are experiencing. This is problematic in the context of climate change because the effects of greenhouse-gas emissions take decades to manifest themselves.

This leads to inaction by businesses and governments. One way to change this, according to Ms Parker, is to "recognise the rights of future generations":

"[It] would open the door for lawsuits on climate inaction and keep governments accountable to their commitments under international law. If a government does not take sufficient action on climate change now, then it is not doing enough to prevent harm to future generations, thus violating their rights to a healthy environment."

The jury included five professional readers and six judges from The Economist's editorial staff, as well as five external judges: Bill McKibben (author and activist), Camilla Toulmin (International Institute for Environment and Development), Amitav Ghosh (fiction and non-fiction writer), Malini Mehra (GLOBE International) and David Wallace-Wells (author and journalist).

The essay submissions came from all over the world, including countries vulnerable to the effects of climate change, like Haiti and the Philippines, as well as war-torn ones such as South Sudan and Yemen. About 39% of the entrants were teenagers.

Ms Parker's winning essay has been published on Economist.com. She will attend The Economist's annual ideas summit, the Open Future Festival, in Chicago to present her ideas. And she is invited by the United Nations Secretary-General's Envoy on Youth to participate at the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York on September 21st. Twenty "long-list" finalists will receive a one-year digital subscription to The Economist.

Kenneth Cukier, the editor of The Economist's Open Future initiative, was impressed by the essays. "Open Future aims to be a forum for big ideas on vital issues from young leaders with a positive vision of the future," he said. "The quality and quantity of essays shows that The Economist is tapping into a desire by many young people to bring about change."

The essays offered ambitious and creative responses to climate change. The ideas included "greening" GDP by including the value of the climate in national accounts, elevating the voting power of vulnerable countries in international forums and empowering local governments to set environmental standards. A set of excerpts from the essays is at: Economist.com/essayexcerpts

The Open Future essay contest is part of the Open Future initiative, which was launched in 2018 to mark The Economist's 175th anniversary and to remake the case for the newspaper's founding principles of classical liberalism: a belief in human progress, distrust of powerful interests and respect for individual freedom. The initiative includes a live event, the Open Future Festival. It takes place simultaneously in three cities—Hong Kong, Manchester and Chicago—with vibrant thinkers debating critical issues around open societies and free markets.

